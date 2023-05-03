MORGANTOWN – For the second consecutive week, West Virginia is nationally ranked in all six college baseball polls.
Coach Randy Mazey’s Mountaineers check in at No. 11 in this week’s Baseball America poll, up six spots from a week ago. That’s the highest ranking West Virginia has ever achieved in the 43-year history of that poll, produced by the Durham, North Carolina-based publication.
D1Baseball.com has West Virginia ranked 12th, up six from last week, while the USA Today poll representing the coaches has the Mountaineers No. 14 this week.
That’s a jump of seven spots from last week and it also represents the highest-ever ranking for WVU in that poll as well.
On May 27, 2019, WVU reached No. 15 in the USA Today poll, in existence since 1991.
Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) have the Mountaineers ranked 15th, while WVU checks in at No. 17 in Tucson, Arizona-based Collegiate Baseball Magazine Top 25.
Collegiate Baseball is the oldest college baseball poll dating back to 1959. West Virginia was once a regular occupant in the Collegiate Baseball poll in the 1960s when Steve Harrick was coaching the Mountaineers.
WVU (33-11, 11-4) posted a 4-0 record last week with the Mountaineers defeating Penn State 14-2 before a crowd of 3,475 last Tuesday night in Morgantown.
West Virginia then swept a three-game road series at Baylor last weekend by scores of 5-4, 10-0 and 18-4. It’s the second consecutive conference series sweep for the Mountaineers, which have now won eight in a row and 10 of their last 11 heading into Wednesday night’s Backyard Brawl against Pitt at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Standing room tickets are all that are remaining for Wednesday night’s game, set to get underway at 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, sophomore All-American candidate JJ Wetherholt checks in at No. 3 among all college hitters with a .463 batting average this week.
The Mars, Pennsylvania, resident, was three for four with two RBIs and his 11th home run of the season. The second baseman is tied for 11th nationally with 68 hits heading into this week’s action. o
