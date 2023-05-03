Larry See

MORGANTOWN – For the second consecutive week, West Virginia is nationally ranked in all six college baseball polls.

Coach Randy Mazey’s Mountaineers check in at No. 11 in this week’s Baseball America poll, up six spots from a week ago. That’s the highest ranking West Virginia has ever achieved in the 43-year history of that poll, produced by the Durham, North Carolina-based publication.

