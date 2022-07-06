PITTSBURGH – Expressions Dance team took the stage April 22 – April 24 at the RADIX dance competition and convention in Pittsburgh, Pa. Fourteen dancers attended the convention with 13 dancers competing in 17 dance routines.
It is a long, but such a rewarding weekend of competition and classes taught by professional dancers. The experience for these students is amazing and they are blessed to get this opportunity.
Expressions dancers had a great weekend and brought home many awards for their hard work in solo, duo, trio, and group competitions.
Solo Competitions were:
Laila Massey (Rookie) – Gold
Dilyn Haines (Mini) – Gold
Lilly Dillinger (Junior) – Gold
Brookelynn Michael (Junior) – Gold
Allison Fries (Junior) – Gold
Charley Stanton (Junior) – High Gold
Lexi Whetzel (Teen) -High Gold
RandiJo Wolford (Teen) – Gold
Addisyn Gamber (Teen) – Gold
Adrianna Haines (Senior) – Gold
Savannah Kangas (Open) – Gold & High 1st
Duo Competitions were:
Rylee Montgomery & Chloe Rexroad – (Mini) – High Gold & High 1st
Charley Stanton & Brookelynn Michael – (Junior) – Gold
RandiJo Wolford & Lexi Whetzel – (Teen) – Gold
Trio Competitions were:
Charley Stanton, Brookelynn Michael, & Dilyn Haines – (Junior) – Gold
RandiJo Wolford, Lexi Whetzel, & Addisyn Gamber – (Teen) – Gold
Small Group Competitions were:
Charley Stanton, Brookelynn Michael, Allison Fries, & Lilly Dillinger – (Junior) – Gold
All routines were taught and coached by SuEllen Racey and her daughter and assistant Samantha Thorne.
SuEllen Racey is the owner and Instructor of Expressions. o
