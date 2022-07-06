Expressions Dance

The Expressions Dance team in Pittsburgh. 

PITTSBURGH – Expressions Dance team took the stage April 22 – April 24 at the RADIX dance competition and convention in Pittsburgh, Pa. Fourteen dancers attended the convention with 13 dancers competing in 17 dance routines. 

It is a long, but such a rewarding weekend of competition and classes taught by professional dancers. The experience for these students is amazing and they are blessed to get this opportunity. 

Expressions dancers had a great weekend and brought home many awards for their hard work in solo, duo, trio, and group competitions.

Solo Competitions were:

Laila Massey (Rookie) – Gold

Dilyn Haines (Mini) – Gold

Lilly Dillinger (Junior) – Gold

Brookelynn Michael (Junior) – Gold

Allison Fries (Junior) – Gold

Charley Stanton (Junior) – High Gold

Lexi Whetzel (Teen) -High Gold

RandiJo Wolford (Teen) – Gold

Addisyn Gamber (Teen) – Gold

Adrianna Haines (Senior) – Gold

Savannah Kangas (Open) – Gold & High 1st

Duo Competitions were:

Rylee Montgomery & Chloe Rexroad – (Mini) – High Gold & High 1st 

Charley Stanton & Brookelynn Michael – (Junior) – Gold

RandiJo Wolford & Lexi Whetzel – (Teen) – Gold

Trio Competitions were:

Charley Stanton, Brookelynn Michael, & Dilyn Haines – (Junior) – Gold

RandiJo Wolford, Lexi Whetzel, & Addisyn Gamber – (Teen) – Gold

Small Group Competitions were:

Charley Stanton, Brookelynn Michael, Allison Fries, & Lilly Dillinger – (Junior) – Gold

All routines were taught and coached by SuEllen Racey and her daughter and assistant Samantha Thorne. 

SuEllen Racey is the owner and Instructor of Expressions. o

