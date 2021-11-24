DAVIS — As cooler temperatures breeze into the Mountain State, West Virginia State Parks is gearing up to open the famed sled run at Blackwater Falls State Park.
Tickets are now available for advance purchase online as well as an accompanying discount on cabin stays.
Visitors can save 10% on midweek cabin stays with the purchase of a sled run ticket.
“The sled run is a very popular and unique winter attraction and sessions often sell out,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “Last year was a successful and busy year for the sled run. We recommend people reserve their tickets in advance and plan a few days to enjoy Blackwater Falls State Park in its entirety.”
Tickets cost $24 on weekdays and $28 on weekends and holidays. The sled run’s season kicks off on Dec. 18 and continues through March 6, weather permitting. Updates to season dates will be posted on West Virginia State Parks’ website and social media pages.
Throughout this season, guests can reserve sled run passes alongside their favorite cozy lodging Wednesday through Sunday, with additional holiday availability on the following dates: Dec. 22-31, Jan. 1-2 and 17 and Feb. 21.
Sled run sessions are 2 hours long, with an hour in between each guest session. Session times include 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. An additional 7 p.m. session is available on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Sundays.
Park guests should dress in clothing and outerwear that will protect them from winter elements. The sled and all necessary equipment will be provided onsite.
The quarter-mile sled run is equipped with lights for nighttime sledding and has a conveyor belt that tows riders and their sleds back to the top of the hill. A newly renovated warming hut with an expanded kitchen provides hot chocolate and snacks when sledders need to take a break from the cold.
Cross-country skis and snowshoes also are available for rent. o
