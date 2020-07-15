SUNRISE SUMMIT – With the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over the upcoming fall sports season, Hampshire High athletics proceeds forward with safety and determination as teams continue practicing for the upcoming season.
The defending sectional champ HHS girls soccer team was on the baseball field Monday evening and Coach Troy Crane had no problem keeping his kids focused.
“We are just taking it a day at a time right now,” explained Crane.
“We have to be ready no matter what, whenever that new start date is. So we are going full steam ahead as if the new start date is the official start date.”
The WVSSAC moved the start dates back in coordination with schools starting later, and that means sports like soccer will not be able to start their 1st official fall practice until Aug. 17.
With changes being made constantly to the season schedule, Coach Crane has had to alter his practice itinerary.
“It changes daily,” Crane said when asked how he prepares for practice.
“Now we will have a few open weeks between the end of the 3-week open period and the beginning of fall practice so we have to make the adjustments necessary to be in shape for the season.”
Senior Emma Curry is aware of the changes in the schedule, yet tries to keep the team motivated even though the schedule has been pushed back, with the first contest not being until Sept. 2 at the earliest.
“We are coming to practice with even more motivation this year because this is like the tightest team I have ever seen,” said Curry.
When asked her thoughts about the cancelation of the first two weeks Curry commented,
“I don’t like it, because I was hoping to have a full, regular season for my senior year.”
The Trojan boys soccer team was practicing their soft touches with the ball on Monday evening and they looked determined to get their 2020 season underway.
Coach Robby Hott talked about the mindset of his team and how he looks at the delayed start.
“I keep telling the kids that we need to stay motivated and now we have more time to get practices in before the start of the season to get better, and better, and better. I do believe it will be beneficial for us,” said Hott.
One of the biggest things Coach Hott is trying to instill in his players is the willingness to keep conditioning on their own.
Senior Andrew Strawn is a team leader and his attitude at practice has been infectious upon his teammates.
“I just remind them how our season went last year and in a few of those games how close we were to changing the outcome in order to keep that drive,” said Strawn.
The Trojan cheer team was also in action working on their routines in preparation for the first football game of the season on Sept. 4.
“Jan (Assistant Coach) and I try to remain positive and hopeful and encourage the girls to do the same,” Coach Lisa Meadows explained.
“The seniors have been extremely dedicated and took on a positive leadership role,” said Meadows.
Perhaps the biggest struggle for the team is the inability to practice stunting, which is instrumental to the sport of cheerleading.
Even though stunting is not an option as of yet, Coach Meadows has her team working hard.
“They have been doing daily conditioning,” explained Meadows.o
