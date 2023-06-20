Three positions within WVU’s athletic department matter the most:
Athletic Director: Wren Baker
Football Coach: Neal Brown
Basketball Coach: Unknown
With the departure of Huggins, that trio hasn’t looked this uncertain since Dan Dakich was hired as the basketball coach in 2002.
Don’t remember the Dan Dakich era? That’s because it was brief, extremely brief. Dakich was named head basketball coach at WVU succeeding Gale Catlett.
When Dakich learned that people affiliated with the basketball program may have been guilty of NCAA recruiting rules infractions, he returned to Bowling Green as head basketball coach after only a week at WVU.
WVU voluntarily reported results of its internal investigation to the NCAA, and the university was not penalized as a result of the infractions.
Those were uncertain times back then.
The football coach, Rich Rodriguez had one season under his belt, a dismal 3-8 campaign that was the worst record since 1978.
Athletic Director Ed Pastilong was the lone position of confidence in 2002, serving his 15th year in that role.
Fast-forward to 2023, the situation is just as uncertain, and perhaps even worse.
Wren Baker
A true evaluation of Baker is incomplete because his time at WVU is minimal. Baker was hired in December 2022, and so far his tenure has been steady, nothing horrible, nothing great. The next six months will determine his future. If he aces the basketball and most likely, a football coach, his job will be locked.
Basketball
No matter who takes over for Bob Huggins, his replacement will not have the resume of the Hall-of-Fame coach. The WVU graduate and third winningest coach in NCAA history will be nearly impossible to replace. With a ton of talent on the 2023-24 roster, the season hangs in limbo. Clearly the situation inside the coliseum is filled with uncertainty.
Neal Brown
Vegas set the over/under number of wins for WVU this season at 4.5. That’s not good. If Brown has another losing season, Baker will be pressured to replace Brown. The uncertainty of WVU’s football program is at an all-time high since joining the Big 12.
The Fallout of Post 91
Once something is gone, it’s hard to bring it back. American Legion Post 91 baseball is gone. The 2023 season marks the second year that Post 91 is absent from the diamond.
The collapse of Post 91 has had some trickle down of effects.
Players from Keyser, Frankfort, and Hampshire formerly combined forces to fill out the Post 91 roster, but now those players have gone elsewhere seeking playing time, most notably Moorefield Post 64.
The good news from a regional standpoint is that with fewer American Legion teams in the area, the more competitive and better Post 64 will be.
The downside?
Fewer players represented from each school. When I arrived in Hampshire in 2018, Post 91 had seven kids on the roster.
The collapse of Post 91, means Trojan players suffer, as only one kid (J.J. Charlton), is playing for Potomac Valley Post 64.
Transfer Era
As the calendar flips to July, the high school sports transfer season opens. The approval of HB2820 and Senate Bill 262 includes a section that allows student-athletes to transfer schools at least one time and maintain eligibility, without being forced to sit out a year.
In late March, Gov. Jim Justice allowed the bill to become law without his signature only a few hours before a bill decision deadline.
Justice released a statement and said, “I fully support the ability of our HOPE scholarship recipients, students in micro schools or learning pods, homeschooled students or our private school students to participate in extracurricular activities at their school or at their local public school.
However, the extra provision in this bill which allows all public school students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility one time during their four years of high school is something I have a big problem with.
Allowing student-athletes to transfer to any school whatsoever with no purpose other than jumping to a better athletic team will do nothing but make a few teams better at the expense of all the others.”
Message boards bicker about the pros and cons of creating a transfer portal. Here’s the reality, the transfer era is here. My opinion doesn’t matter. Neither does yours. As we venture into the unknown, how should Hampshire athletics proceed?
Should the Trojans create a portal policy?
Perhaps. But I think the portal policy will depend on the sport.
Let me play the role of Hampshire Hockey Coach. (Hey it could happen!)
If I was coaching the Trojan Icers, I would be slapping flyers on every windshield from Piedmont to Pendleton trying to recruit players.
Every team has something to sell. If my program was struggling, I would inform interested parties that starting positions are available. If my program was winning championships, I would sell the opportunity to join an elite team with statewide recognition.
I’m not saying you have to agree with the open transfer policy, but it would be wise for HHS athletics to create a policy to handle the transfer era. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.