Trojans down Frankfort and Keyser on their turf
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire boys soccer team matched their win total from last season by knocking off Keyser, Frankfort and Petersburg to improve to 6-3-1 on the season.
Without a doubt, 2021 has been a breakthrough year for the soccer club, coming off a historic win over Musselman 2 weeks ago and then invading Mineral County and picking up wins against 2 tough rivals on their own fields.
Last Tuesday Hampshire took a quick trip to Short Gap to play against the Frankfort Falcons, a team that has been a consistent thorn in the cleats of the Trojans year after year.
Frankfort plays discplined team soccer that thrives on defensive play, and that rang true last Tuesday as well.
However, the story was different this time playing Frankfort, as Hampshire managed to score 2 goals compared to only 1 goal by the Falcons.
Gentry Shockey scored a goal in the 1st half for HHS with an assist from Colin Hott.
In the 2nd half with the game on the line, Dylan Streisel scored the winning goal with an assist from “Double Down” Dom Strawn.
“Gentry and Dylan both apply a lot of pressure in our attack, which gives them shots on goal.” explained coach Robby Hott.
“Each of them attacked the goal hard against Frankfort, giving us the advantage we needed.”
The win over Frankfort wouldn’t have happened unless the Trojans were up to the task defensively, which they were, holding the Falcons to just 1 goal.
Coach Hott pointed out 2 key players that helped stall the Falcon offense: Jordan Gray from the holding midfielder position and Isaiah Hott from the wingback position.
“Isaiah has found a home in the wingback position and reads the field/play very well from that position,” said Hott.
“His constant pressure/attack of the ball is key to our formation.”
After the Trojans knocked off the premier team in Mineral County on Tuesday, they took a trip to Tornado Alley on Thursday to play against the pesky Golden Tornado.
Keyser came into the game with momentum, as they just knocked off class AA defending state champion Fairmont Senior a few days earlier.
Coach Hott talked about the mentality heading into the game against Keyser.
“We continuously stressed in the practices leading up to the game to not take them lightly, as Keyser always plays very strong against us,” said Hott.
“This team is very strong- willed and determined to not give up, and they work very well as a unit.”
It was a hard-fought victory for Hampshire, winning 6-4 and sweeping the season series.
Senior captain Colin Hott found the back of the net twice to lead all scorers. “Double Down” Dom, Dylan Streisel, Jordan Gray and Trenton Timbrook each scored a goal of their own.
On Saturday, the Trojans packed their bags for Petersburg and pummeled the Vikings 9-0.
Trenton Timbrook tossed in a hat trick to lead all scorers. Caleb Myers, Dylan Streisel, Jordan Gray, Nick Cook, Noah Lipps and Travis Smith each had 1 goal.
Petersburg’s soccer program has really struggled recently and it’s no secret they are considered an easy opponent.
One of the challenges for Coach Hott is to keep his team playing at a high caliber and making sure his players don’t start developing bad habits.
“With no disrespect to the Petersburg program, absolutely that goes through a coach’s mind,” said coach Hott.
“With that said, we took our freshmen and sophomores to Petersburg to give them all varsity minutes and more time on the ball. We were able to work on our possession of the ball for about the last 8 minutes of the game.” ο
