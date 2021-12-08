In 1936, the Potomac Valley Conference was founded and is the oldest active conference in the state of West Virginia. Part of what makes the PVC distinctive is the vast range of enrollments and geography between member schools.
In most team sports, the conference is broken down into 2 divisions. The teams in Div. 1 consist of Frankfort, Keyser, Berkeley Springs and Hampshire. Division 2 teams include Moorefield, East Hardy, Petersburg, Harman, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley and Union.
With 14 member schools carved into 2 different divisions, it can be tough keeping track of athletic accomplishments on the field.
When it comes to postseason accolades, coaches from PVC affiliated schools are encouraged to fill out a ballot that nominates student-athletes for the All-PVC teams.
Looking at the 4 sports that were voted on, football, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer and volleyball, I am somewhat satisfied that the Trojans were fairly recognized.
(Check out the All-PVC Teams: https://www.hampshirereview.com/sports/article_cd227366-57e6-11ec-8567-77ac5d42134e.html )
However, I could make strong cases for several Trojans left off the list including; QB/DB Alex Hott for football, libero Hanna Lee in volleyball, goalkeeper Mason Hott in boy’s soccer, and midfielder Cam Downs in girl’s soccer.
From an overhead view, Hampshire was crowned PVC Team Champion in boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer and volleyball. Although the Trojans were the best team in 3 out of 4 sports, not 1 Trojan coach or player received Player of the Year or Coach of the Year honors.
Please excuse the Green and White pom poms in my hands as my bias towards Hampshire is evident, however, the Trojans were absolutely robbed.
Postseason awards this far off call into question the integrity of the votes.
Considering the media is left without a say, it makes it more challenging for me to give credence to the All-PVC teams.
The biggest slap in the face was on the soccer pitch.
On the boy’s side, Trojan senior Colin Hott was hands down the PVC Player of the Year.
With all due respect to Ben Golden of Berkeley Springs, Colin and the Trojans beat Berkeley twice this year (11-1 and 7-1) as the Indians were nowhere close to the level of Hampshire.
Colin Hott led Hampshire with 16 goals and added 8 assists as well. Colin captained the best Trojan team in over a decade, losing only 1 PVC game all year, a 1-0 loss to Frankfort.
I would argue that Coach Robert Hott should have been named the PVC Coach of the Year as well.
Certainly coach Chris Halbritter of Keyser had a remarkable season as the Golden Tornado continue to improve year-after-year, however, Keyser was swept by HHS in 2021, losing 6-1 and 6-4.
The PVC boy’s soccer snubs were bad, but the PVC girl’s soccer snubs were worse.
Once again the Trojans were crowned team champions as they outscored their PVC opponents 56-3 combined.
Players like Izzy Blomquist, Hannah Ault, Kaelyn Knight, Naveah Church, Jaleigh Dixon and Cam Downs all scored more goals individually than the other PVC teams scored combined.
Without a doubt, the PVC Player of the Year should have featured a Trojan, and take your pick on who was the most valuable out of a deep bunch.
The PVC Coach of the Year should have recognized the efforts of coach Troy Crane as well.
The level of difference between Hampshire and everyone else in the PVC in soccer wasn’t close.
It’s a shame Trojan players and coaches were not recognized for their on the field accomplishments.
With 2 schools from Mineral County and 1 from Morgan, perhaps the PVC coaches’ ballots are biased against the kids from Hampshire.
It’s hard to explain or justify the reasoning for the lack of respect regarding Hampshire athletics, but perhaps it’s time to let the media have a vote on PVC accolades. o
