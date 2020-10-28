SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — With the start of fall hunting seasons underway, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters with disabilities that select access roads in national forests and several state-owned wildlife management areas are open to those with Class Q and QQ permits.
“Thanks to our partnerships with the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest and the Monongahela National Forest, we’ve been able to make hunting in our beautiful state more accessible to hunters with limited mobility,” said Gary Foster, assistant chief of Game Management for the WVDNR.
This access program includes 13 roads in national forests and 13 in WMAs, which are gated to ensure access by vehicle is restricted to hunters with a Class Q or QQ permit.
Class Q (resident) and QQ (non-resident) hunting permits are issued by the WVDNR to applicants who are permanently disabled in their lower extremities, as certified by a licensed physician. Approved applicants are issued a wallet-sized permit card, which must be presented in person at the appropriate national forest or DNR district office to receive a letter of authorization and a gate key to use designated Class Q/QQ roads.
Class Q and QQ hunters must obey all national forest and state WMA rules and state hunting regulations while behind gates.
No ATV or UTV use is permitted on national forest lands or on state WMAs and hunting with bait is prohibited on all public lands.
All appropriate documentation, licenses and stamps must be in the hunter’s possession while he or she is hunting. Nonresident hunters are reminded that they must have a National Forest Stamp (Class I) to hunt on U.S. Forest Service lands in West Virginia. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.