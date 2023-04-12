SUNRISE SUMMIT – Dorothy and her dog Toto know – there’s no place like home. Hampshire echoed those sentiments on Monday night. Fresh off their week at Myrtle Beach, Hampshire (4-8) hosted Berkeley Springs and the friendly confines of Donnie Davis field were more comforting and energizing than the sandy beaches along the Atlantic.
Beach Boys
In what has become an annual pilgrimage, the Trojans played four games in the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic, going 1-3 in the tournament.
The Trojans won their opening game 12-1 against Johnson County (TN) highlighted by Conner Wolford smashing a home run while J.J. Charlton picked up the win on the mound. Charlton allowed 6 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 3.
“He threw a great game and added a couple of hits,” said coach Chad VanMeter.
After a smoking hot start offensively for HHS, the bats went ice cold the next three games.
The Trojans lost 5-1 to Cazenovia (NY), 12-1 to Tyler Consolidated and 2-1 in a rematch against the Johnson County Longhorns.
“We are way early, we are out on the front side and not staying back,” explained VanMeter on some of the hitting struggles. A lot of it is mental and when you get in a slump, it’s hard to get out of. We are thinking too much.”
Although the Beach didn’t translate into wins, the trip to Myrtle Beach is always a special experience.
“It’s a good time to get away. They were on the beach everyday together and it’s been fun to watch them grow as a group. That’s what it’s all about.”
HHS 4 Berkeley Springs 3
The Trojans were back at Donnie Davis field on Monday night and through five and a half innings, the plague of the cold bats continued.
The Indians snagged a 2-0 lead in the second inning, capitalizing on an error in the outfield. In the top of the sixth, Berkeley Springs added another run due to an error behind home plate.
Six outs away from a shutout loss, former HHS and WVU standout Shane Ennis arrived to the ballpark. Ennis is no stranger to Trojan baseball as he routinely makes appearances at practices to chat with the kids about pitching mechanics and baseball strategy. Less than a week ago, Shane underwent surgery as he was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. Seeing Ennis back in his stomping grounds lifted spirits in the dugout and in the stands.
“They all know who he is and they know his situation,” said VanMeter.
“When he came in, he just energized our players.”
Ennis was just the spark Hampshire needed trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Brady Stump led off with a single to center field. Then Conner Wolford doubled on a line drive to right field.
Case Parsons singled on a ground ball to short, scoring Stump to make it 3-1.
With one out on the board, Alex Orndorff did his job with a deep fly ball that advanced Wolford to 3rd.
Fresh off the bench, Cannon Mowery made his appearance at the plate worthwhile by putting the bat on the ball and scoring Wolford to make it 3-2.
“Hitting is contagious, you get a hit and it seems to spark everyone else,” said VanMeter.
Cam Duncan replaced Parsons on the bases as a courtesy runner and his running efforts paid dividends.
Duncan safely reached third base on a wild pitch, then capitalized on a throwing error by the Indian catcher touching home plate to tie the game 3-3.
“Cam was aggressive and made them make a play, and they didn’t make it,” said VanMeter.
In the top of the seventh, the Indians were threatening to take the lead with men on first and third with 1 out.
J.J. Charlton used his curveball to strikeout the Indian batter, which was huge.
The Trojans escaped damage when Ethan VanMeter scooped up a ground ball and hurled a rocket to first base to get the final out.
All of the momentum was in the Hampshire dugout with the top of the lineup up to bat.
J.J. Charlton reached base on a walk. Brady Stump laid down a bunt and reached base.
With men on first and second, Conner Wolford stepped to the plate and blasted a shot to deep right field which scored Charlton to give HHS the 4-3 walk-off win.
“Conner has been our leading hitter all season, and that’s what we wanted in that situation,” said VanMeter.
“He put good wood on the ball and good things are going to happen.”
The Trojans were back in action last night hosting Moorefield on Sunrise Summit.
