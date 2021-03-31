Now that the calendar is shifting to April, turkeys are pretty much the only thing on my mind. For the past few years, my buddy Brandon Martin and I have kicked things off early by making a trip to Tennessee to start the season. Over the years, we have learned a few things about hunting those heavily pressured public land gobblers and hope that we are finally putting the pieces together on how to consistently find turkeys in the diverse terrain that the state has to offer.
With the season opening on Saturday, April 3, our plan this year is to leave around 2:30 a.m. on Good Friday in order to get to the campground that we intend to stay at around lunchtime. After unpacking, we intend to spend the rest of the daylight scouting areas that we have marked on topographical maps. Having this time to scout could lend itself invaluable for the opener, as having a solid game plan will really come in handy when trying to beat other hunters to the area that holds turkeys.
In the evening, we will most likely split up in order to “roost” a gobbler, which would give us a huge advantage, enabling us to crawl in close the following morning and set up within 75 yards during the cover of darkness. Of course, all of these steps are just preliminary, as we often have to make adjustments due to outlying factors.
Hunting TN in the past
After a few years of traveling with a “mobile” turkey camp, we have learned quite a few things about how to streamline our process, hopefully. Since we like to stay close to where we hunt and are hunting public land, we typically want to camp rather than stay in a hotel. Most of the time, our budget’s closest hotel is over an hour away, if not farther. Camping allows us to stay pretty close to large blocks of National Forest or WMA’s. It also makes the trip much more affordable, which is why we can buy so many out-of-state tags.
When it comes to our camp setup, we keep it very simple. Generally, we look for campgrounds that have access to electricity, making it possible to charge our phones so that the GPS function can be utilized. Aside from that, we use a Cabela’s Outfitter tent, along with cots, and warm sleeping bags, as it can get pretty cold at night in early April (I think we both use 10-degree bags). All of the food gets bought before the trip and is stored in a large, heavy-duty cooler. Most of our meals basically consist of protein bars and trail mix that is eaten in the woods, but we generally try to make 1 hot meal a day on my propane stove.
Hunting pressure is something that we have found to vary drastically throughout the state. We have hunted places where there were no other hunters to be found and have also hunted places where it seemed like we could not even find a place to park the truck due to the sheer amount of pressure. Because of this, we have learned to stay as mobile as possible and have multiple pieces of property near the camp. Having options is critical when hunting public land, as it is very tough to be successful when dealing with a lot of competition.
Plans for this season
Our plan going into this trip is to focus on long ridges that have lots of “finger” ridges sprouting off of them. Turkeys generally like to hang out around those finger ridges because they can easily pitch off of them to roost, offer shade when sunny, and oftentimes have a small creek in the ravines between them that they can drink out of. Staying on the long “main” ridge will allow us to move quickly from one destination to another without having to spend too much time in areas where the turkeys aren’t. We have found that on short trips such as this, it is important to utilize every second of daylight; therefore, moving through areas without turkeys must be done quickly.
Over the past few months, Brandon and I have both spent quite a bit of time finding areas with different types of terrain for us to hunt. Our goal is to have areas with rolling hills, areas with fields/crops, and areas with tough access. The reason for having places like these is so that we have options to hunt in all types of weather. We will hunt the hills on sunny or windy days and hunt the areas with fields on cloudy, rainy days. The reason for this is because turkeys spend their time in vastly different areas in different types of weather.
We plan to negate getting “locked into” a certain area; oftentimes people will have an encounter somewhere and continue to go back to that particular spot simply because they had 1 good experience there. We certainly aren’t exempt from this and plan to keep from falling into that trap, as it seems like that strategy never works out.
Traveling to hunt is something that I look forward to every year, especially for turkeys, as it gives me a chance to start hunting before the season opens up here in WV. I honestly have no idea how this coming week will go, but I’m sure we will hunt as hard as we possibly can. Hopefully, next week’s article will be full of success stories, but if not, I can assure you that we will still enjoy ourselves. If you haven’t taken a trip outside of WV, I encourage you to throw in with a buddy and go somewhere that you have never been. Trying to figure things out in a new place in a short amount of time will make you a much better hunter than continuing to hunt the same property over and over ever will. o
