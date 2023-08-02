20 years ago - 2003
Davis finishes 24th in Virginia
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. — Local racer Gerald Davis suffered through a battery mishap to take 24th last Saturday at Big Daddy’s South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Va.
Davis began the weekend on a high note, starting in eighth position for the Lucas Oil 250, but battery problems early on cost him valuable track position from which he could not overcome. Matt Nesbit of Fletcher, N.C., took the win, passing Michael Ritch on lap 154 and led the final 97 laps of the race to claim victory. The race saw five lead changes from six different drivers in the hour and thirty-five minute contest. Nine caution flags slowed the action a bit, with a total of 54 laps run under the yellow flag. Despite finishing in the bottom half 30 laps down, Davis remarked following the race that South Boston has been one of his favorite tracks thus far. o
