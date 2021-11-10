Trojans use home court advantage to rally and defeat Patriots
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Late in the 4th set, the situation looked grim for the Trojan spikers. No. 2 seeded Washington held a 2-1 advantage and was winning 22-18, just 3 points shy of claiming the sectional championship.
With their backs against the wall, Hampshire buckled down and won 7 of the next 8 points to win the set 25-23.
“Over and in,” said junior Peyton Duncan on her thought process when serving with the game on the line.
“I tried to pick an open spot on the floor and drive it there.”
When the Trojans tallied the 25th point in the 4th set to tie the game 2-2, the Hampshire gym was electric, with momentum favoring the home team.
Hampshire went on to win the 5th and deciding set 15-9, to wrap up the sectional 3-peat.
“It truly was a team effort and I’m so proud of the way we played,” said senior Callie Simmons.
“It’s great to be a part of this team,” added Duncan.
One of the most impressive performances came from junior Hanna Lee who led the team in 3 different stat categories; 15 service points, 4 aces and 16 digs.
Lee talked about her nerves in the winner-take-all 5th set.
“I was so jittery and nervous, but I knew we had it,” said Lee.
“We work so well together in 5th sets being first to 5, then 10, then 15. I’m so proud of all of us for coming back even when we got down and fighting for the win.”
Hampshire coach Megan Fuller has been at the helm of the Trojan program for 22 years, but this was the 1st time her squad has won sectionals back-to-back-to-back.
“That was a hard-fought game and I give them a lot of credit,” said Hampshire coach Megan Fuller.
“I told our team to keep fighting and stay positive, and they used the energy from the crowd to help them come back.”
As coach Fuller indicated, the boisterous crowd blew the roof off the Hampshire gym. The stands were packed and the Hampshire Havoc student section filled the room with loud cheers.
The home court advantage paid off for the top seeded Trojans, and without a doubt, the atmosphere played a part in the outcome of the game.
“Our girls played together, listened to each other and they fought for each other,” said Washington coach Shimika Vrobel.
“That’s what they were built to do. They were built to stay classy when things get tough and built to ignore things when facing a hostile situation.”
In the 1st set, Hampshire came out and set the tone early taking a 15-7 lead, but the Patriots regrouped and rattled off 6 straight points to make it 15-13, forcing Hampshire to call a timeout.
Coach Fuller called a timeout to make sure her players were on the same page defensively.
“It was so loud in here, they had difficulty hearing each other on the court,” explained Fuller.
The Trojans went on to win the 1st set 25-20, capped off with a Hanna Lee serve.
The 2nd set was a much tighter battle as the 2 teams were tied 8 different times throughout the set. With the score knotted at 16-16, the Patriots pulled away, winning 9 of the next 12 points to even the game at 1-1.
The 3rd set was a tale of 2 halves. The 1st half Hampshire jumped out to a 7-2 advantage, forcing Washington to call a timeout.
The Pats found their rhythm and rallied to tie the game 12-12 then went on to crush the Trojans in the 2nd half of the set for a 25-20 victory and grabbing a 2-1 lead.
The 4th set started off with a bang for the Patriots as they jumped out to an 8-3 advantage. Hampshire fought back, and when senior Amelia Hicks grabbed the ball to serve, HHS trailed 13-10. With Hicks hammering serves, the Trojans rattled off 5 straight points to take the lead 15-13.
From that point forward, it was a back-and-forth battle. Trailing by 4, 22-18, the combination of Emi Smith and Peyton Duncan helped Hampshire score 7 of the next 8 points to win 25-23.
Although the momentum favored the Trojans entering the deciding set, Washington remained resilient, as they were able to remain focused and managed to tie the game 5 different times in the 5th set.
With the score knotted at 6-6, Hampshire won 9 of the next 12 points to clinch the sectional title.
After celebrating another sectional title, Coach Fuller pointed out the biggest difference she saw from her girls on the floor.
“Although they couldn’t hear each other at times, the communication was greatly improved which helped us out defensively,” said Fuller.
Also during the postgame interview, coach Fuller pointed out a youngster who had a major impact on the game, freshman Sarah Pownell.
“She was impressive,” praised Fuller.
“Sarah continues to gain confidence as this season has progressed.”
Statistically Pownell finished with 5 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig and 1 block to help the Trojans overcome the Pats.
Additional statistics for the Trojans include Emi Smith, who finished with 13 service points, 1 ace, 7 kills and 3 digs. Amelia Hicks had 11 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 14 assists and 2 digs. Callie Simmons had 6 kills. Carlina Sardo had 6 points, 2 aces and 1 dig.
Dakota Strawderman finished with 3 kills, 1 assist and 2 blocks.
Peyton Duncan had 6 points, 1 ace and 5 digs. Madelyn Graves chipped in with 1 kill and 2 blocks.
With regionals upcoming on Saturday Hanna Lee summed up the mindset of the Trojans as they faced one of the best teams in the state, Hedgesville.
“I am going to make sure that we as a team fight hard,” said Lee.
Regionals
Hedgesville made quick work of the Trojans on Saturday winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-12).
Statistically for the Trojans, Emi Smith had 2 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills and 5 digs. Amelia Hicks finished with 7 assists while Hanna Lee had 4 points and 7 digs. Carlina Sardo wound up with 1 kill and 1 dig while Callie Simmons and Dakota Strawderman each added 1 kill. Peyton Duncan chipped in with 1 dig against Hedgesville.
The Eagles moved on to the championship game and finished runner-up in the region as they fell to powerhouse Musselman. ο
