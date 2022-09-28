SUNRISE SUMMIT – Courtney Turner, paramedic and training officer for Hampshire County EMS, and Kari Briggs, Certified Athletic Trainer for Hampshire County Schools, joined forces this past 2 weeks to give our EMS some extra instruction on emergency care specifically for athletics.
“We went through some standard athletic issues such as concussions and fractures as well as some protocols that are new to EMS such as leaving athletes experiencing heat stroke in the ice bath until their core temperature comes down to an acceptable level instead of immediately transporting,” said Briggs.
“We also learned how to properly and safely remove football equipment and how to spineboard with equipment on in the event of a cervical spine injury. I am very excited that Courtney and I were able to collaborate to make this class happen so we are all on the same page in the event of an emergency with one of our athletes.”
If you watched the Preston Football game week one you probably noticed one of Preston’s athletes had to be transported off the field by ambulance. If you had been on the field you would have heard the utter chaos as multiple medical professionals debated how we were going to care for the athlete with a possible spinal injury.
Because of this class, we should not have to have those debates in the middle of the emergency, but will have a set plan in place that we are going to follow for medical emergencies at athletic practices and games.
“I would like to see more of our volunteer EMS crew and even our coaches and administrators at these classes in the future. The more people who know how things should work, the more efficiently we can make them work,” said Briggs.
“Just like any athlete already knows, we need to train the way you play, and for us the stakes are much higher so it’s that much more important. Making sure that we all come together to work efficiently and with a plan, in the event of an injury or illness Is our top priority,” said Turner. o
