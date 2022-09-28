Kari Briggs

Kare Briggs gives instruction on emergency care.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Courtney Turner, paramedic and training officer for Hampshire County EMS, and Kari Briggs, Certified Athletic Trainer for Hampshire County Schools, joined forces this past 2 weeks to give our EMS some extra instruction on emergency care specifically for athletics. 

“We went through some standard athletic issues such as concussions and fractures as well as some protocols that are new to EMS such as leaving athletes experiencing heat stroke in the ice bath until their core temperature comes down to an acceptable level instead of immediately transporting,” said Briggs. 

