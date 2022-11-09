ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team claimed its 5th Big 12 Tournament title with a 1-0, double-overtime win over No. 2-seed TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Finals at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (10-4-7) earned their 10th overall Big 12 title on Sunday, including their first since 2018. 

