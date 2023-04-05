INSTITUTE – The Expressions gymnastics team finished their 2022-23 season with an excellent showing at the West Virginia State Championships on March 24-26. 

Over 700 gymnasts from the state descended on West Virginia State University in Institute to show off the incredible skills they have been working on all season. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.