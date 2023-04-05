INSTITUTE – The Expressions gymnastics team finished their 2022-23 season with an excellent showing at the West Virginia State Championships on March 24-26.
Over 700 gymnasts from the state descended on West Virginia State University in Institute to show off the incredible skills they have been working on all season.
Expressions brought home 7 individual gold medals and two all-around state champions for the weekend.
On Xcel bronze, Laighla Alkire received a bronze medal on floor with a 9.025. She finished 7th in her age division with a 34.925 all-around.
Rachel Shreve earned 4th place on bars with a 9.2 and a bronze medal on floor with another 9.2. She finished 7th in her age division with a 36.1.
Gracelyn Jones was the silver medalist on beam with a 9.25 and 4th on bars with a 9.35. She finished 7th as well with a 36.175.
Karsyn Cannon received a 9.1 on beam, giving her a bronze medal and placed 5th on bars with a 9.175. She earned 6th in the all-around with a 36.275. Callie Bensenhaver placed 4th on vault with a 9.25 and 3rd on beam with a 9.1.
She placed 4th in the all-around with a 36.35. Adelyn Reno is the West Virginia bronze state champion on bars having scored a 9.625 and is the gold medalist on beam with a 9.5. She is the West Virginia bronze all-around champion for her age division with a 37.125.
In Xcel silver, Myah Preiss placed 5th on bars with a 9.5 and 5th on beam with a 9.050. She finished 6th in the all-around with a 36.825.
Savanna Lawrence earned a silver medal on bars with a 9.375 and finished 4th on vault with a 9.5. She placed 4th overall with a 36.95.
Laila Massey placed 4th on vault with a 9.5 and 4th on bars with a 9.25. She finished her season 5th in the all-around with a 37.1.
Kaylin Moreland is the West Virginia silver champion on vault having earned a 9.85 and is state champion on floor with a 9.6.
Kaylin earned the third highest all-around in the state across all levels and ages for the entire meet. She finished with a silver all-around medal and a 38.85.
Alexia Pyles is the West Virginia silver state champion on bars with a 9.7 and state champion on beam with a 9.525. She brought home the gold medal and 1st place in all-around for her age division with a 38.1.
In Xcel gold, Izzy Dow earned a bronze medal on bars with an 8.85 and a silver medal on vault with a 9.15. She finished 6th overall with a 34.575.
Kaylee Bidinger received bronze medals on vault with a 9.1 and beam with a 9.05. She earned silver on bars with a 9.35 and finished in 3rd place with a 36.625.
Ava Potocki earned silver medals on vault with a 9.05, beam with an 8.85, and floor with a 9.025. She finished earning 2nd place in the all-around with a 35.675.
Mackenzie Shaffer, Xcel platinum, is the West Virginia state beam champion with a 9.15. She placed 4th on vault with an 8.775. She, also, brought home a bronze medal for the all-around with a 35.1.
Gymnastics is a sport with no off-season so the girls are already back in the gym gearing up, conditioning, and working towards new skills to show off when the 2023-2024 season begins in November. o
