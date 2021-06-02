KEYSER – On a sunny and pleasant Thursday evening, the Trojan guys grabbed 3rd place in the final meet of the season at Alumni Field in Mineral County.
The Golden Tornado took 1st place (136.5 points), Southern Garrett 2nd place (107) and Hampshire 3rd place (84).
There were impressive performances on the track and in the field for the boys starting with Chris Lucas
“Lucas set a new PR in the 1600 and placed 1st in the event,” said head coach Koty Hix.
Lucas also finished 2nd in the 800-meters.
Christian Hicks set a PR in the discus with a throw of 142’04 for 1st place while teammate Luke Alkire landed in 2nd.
In the shot put, Luke Alkire was the top Trojan taking 4th place just ahead of Christian Hicks who won 5th and Sam Moreland who took 7th.
Mikhi Anderson showed off his leaping abilities once again winning high jump clearing 6’0 while finishing 2nd in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.12.
Marcus Elmer was the fastest man on the track in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.71.
The Trojan girls have improved throughout the season, albeit slowly, scoring 29 points for 8th place. Preston took home the gold (126 points), Allegany finished 2nd (84) and Petersburg 3rd (63.5).
Callie Simmons was the top scorer for Hampshire winning 3rd place in shot put with a PR of 31’02 and 2nd place in discus with a throw of 91’00.
Abi Hall set a PR in the 800-meters for 4th place (2:51.29).
“Hall set a new PR in both the 800 and 1600,” confirmed Hix.
As coach Hix pointed out, Abi ran the 1600 and finished 7th overall for a PR time of (6:21.96).
In the sprints, Lily Robbins took home 5th place in the 200-meters.
Perhaps the highlight of the meet for Coach Hix was the men’s throwers 4x100 relay.
“Special shout out to Alex Pritts, Michael Gilman, Jon Haislop and Justin Frazer,” said Hix.
“It was a last minute throw together and they all performed rather well. It was a great way / memory to end the season.”
Next up is the regional track meet starting at noon on Friday, June 4 at Spring Mills. ο
