America’s pastime is on speed. And that’s a good thing. According to Baseball-Reference, Major League Baseball games this season have averaged 2 hours and 38 minutes.
The average game time has dropped by 30 minutes, stolen bases have doubled and batting average has increased by 16 percentage points compared to last year.
In hopes of revitalizing the interest level of professional baseball, MLB introduced new rules for the 2023 season including bigger bases and limiting infield shifts. But the two best new rules deal with time:
The pitch clock aims to speed the pace of play by eliminating down time between pitches. Players will have 30 seconds to resume play between batters. Between pitches, pitchers have 15 seconds with nobody on and 20 seconds if there is a baserunner.
The pitcher must start his delivery before the clock expires. After a pitch, the clock starts again when the pitcher has the ball back, the catcher and batter are in the circle around home plate, and play is otherwise ready to resume.
Batters must be in the box and alert to the pitcher with at least eight seconds on the clock. Batters can call time once per plate appearance, stopping the countdown.
When a pitcher fails to throw a pitch in time, the penalty is an automatic ball. When a batter isn’t ready in time, it’s an automatic strike.
2. Pitcher Disengagements
Pitchers may only disengage from the pitching rubber — either to call timeout or to attempt a pickoff throw — twice per plate appearance.
After a pitcher has used his two disengagements, he can still attempt a pickoff, but it better be successful.
If the baserunner gets back safely, a balk is assessed and the runner advances. If a runner advances during a plate appearance, the limit on disengagements is reset.
Mound visits, injury timeouts and offensive team timeouts are not considered disengagements.
With a focus on disengagements, umpires may be stricter in calling balks for pitchers who don’t come to a complete stop in their stretch.
Increased offense is a welcome change but nothing is better than the faster pace of games.
The average time of a nine-inning game rose from 2:33 in 1981 to 2:46 in 2005 and a record 3:10 in 2021. Since the year 2000, most seasons have averaged game times above 3 hours.
In the first 50 games this season, there were 41 pitch-clock violations, 29 were on pitchers, 11 on batters and one on a catcher.
It’s unfortunate the MLB had to create rules to minimize dawdling between pitches, but I applaud MLB for noticing the problem and trying to correct it. o
