Jalyssa Smith

Jalyssa Smith swims the 50 meter free. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

WINCHESTER – The penultimate swim meet of the season was a little bit wonky for the Trojans as they faced a plethora of challenges they were unaccustomed to.

Typically HHS competes in Shepherdstown, this week they were in Winchester. Typically HHS has swim meets in the evening, this week they competed in the morning. Typically HHS swims in a yard pool, this week they swam in a meter pool.

