WINCHESTER – The penultimate swim meet of the season was a little bit wonky for the Trojans as they faced a plethora of challenges they were unaccustomed to.
Typically HHS competes in Shepherdstown, this week they were in Winchester. Typically HHS has swim meets in the evening, this week they competed in the morning. Typically HHS swims in a yard pool, this week they swam in a meter pool.
With all the changes thrown in the mix, Hampshire still had a solid outing at the Black & Blue Invitational on Saturday.
“They were pretty grouchy to be honest,” admitted coach Lindsay McNelis about swimming so early in the morning.
“They were not happy about having to leave Romney around 6 a.m. in order to get to the meet by 7. It definitely had an impact, and was a new experience.”
Although some of the Trojans might’ve preferred to be in the cozy confines of their bed, overall, as a team, the boys finished in sixth place (105 points) and the girls took fifth place (238 points).
Coach McNelis knew that Jim Barnett Park had a meter pool, however, she didn’t want to psyche out the kids about the change in distance for each event.
“I tried not to tell the kids beforehand,” admitted McNelis.
“But the minute we walked in they said that the pool looks really big, but I don’t think it impacted them as much as it could have.”
On the girls’ side of the meet, Desiree Haines and Jalyssa Smith stood out to coach McNelis.
“Desiree’s ability to swim in the 500 week after week and Jalyssa made her best time this season so far in the 100 free,” said McNelis
On the boys side of the meet, Caleb McDuffie had an excellent showing.
“I like to give praise where praise is due and I was super impressed with Caleb,” said McNelis.
“He continues to take time off and dropped 2 seconds in the 50 this time.”
Another boy that stood out was Josiah Lester who continues to up his game.
“Josiah has the fastest time in the 100 free,” said McNelis.
The Trojans wrap up the regular season this week in familiar style — a swim meet on Saturday evening in Shepherdstown at 4:30 p.m. o
Black & Blue Invitational
Gamber, McNelis, Dice, Odom 9th 3:23
McNelis, Dice, Gamber, Odom 9th 2:43
Haines, Moreland, Voit, Smith 10th 2:49
DesLauriers, Wolford, Moreland, Harden
Black & Blue Invitational
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick 8th 2:32
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick 9th 5:59
