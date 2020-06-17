SUNRISE SUMMIT – One week in the books as Phase 1 of the return to sports went as smoothly as possible at Hampshire High.
“We have about 10 pods running and most of them are doing pretty well with the guidelines, but the social distancing is hard when you are working with adolescents that like to cluster,” explained head athletic trainer Kari Williams.
“We just try to stay on them, keep reminding them, to keep your distance and go from there.”
Williams also expressed that she believes this has been a positive overall experience for the athletes, as they have gotten to see their friends again and get out of the house and get moving.
Boys soccer head coach Robby Hott has been running a tight ship at practice as conditioning has been the main theme for his kids.
“We are still trying to get everyone in shape and get ready for our 3-week window,” said Hott.
“Overall things are going really well, and the turnout has been fantastic and exactly what we were hoping to see. We got pretty full pods every single time we have come out so far.”
Although the kids were without athletics for quite a while, coach Hott is extremely satisfied with where the kids are.
“Last week on the first day was a little bit rough, but we started to progressively get better workouts on Friday and today (Monday),” Hott said with a smile.
The trip back to Charleston started last week for Hampshire’s volleyball team and coach Megan Fuller knows that conditioning and leg strength is vital to be successful this fall.
“We are looking to get our lungs and legs back,” said Fuller.
“This has been the longest time in between instruction and competition that many of our girls have had since beginning organized sports. They are ready to get to work and have some fun together.”
Although wind sprints can be exhausting and running backwards a challenge, the team seemed to be having fun doing the drills as smiles were seen on seniors and freshman alike. Coach Aaron Rule was masked up down at the practice football field but the mask did little in the way of his constant yelling to motivate the kids during ladder drills.
Whether it was karoke, ski slalom, or the Icky Shuffle, coach Rule was constantly encouraging kids to do their best going through the ladder drills.
“You can obviously tell that these guys have had a couple of months off,” coach Rule declared.
“To be honest there are a lot of guys that are sluggish and the heat gets to them, the running gets to them, but they are out here and that’s what I’m most appreciative of, the fact that they are giving everything they possibly can to get better each and every single rep.”
Although it is the 2nd week of Phase 1, coach Rule still has to do his part to keep reminding kids of the social distancing guidelines.
“Boys will be boys. You got teenagers out here that think they are fearless but we do our job and continue to remind them to keep their distance because at times they are getting a little too comfortable with each other, but the good thing is, is that we have the pods which means they are only intermingling with 9 other guys,” said Rule.
While the ladder drill focused on improving footwork for the football team, flipping tires was also part of practice as a way to strengthen upper and lower body muscles.
As the football team was hard at work on the practice field, and the boys soccer team used Soldier Field, coach Troy Crane’s girls soccer team invaded the baseball diamond to run through a circuit of relay races. Teams were split into 2 as girls competed in a variety of battles that included crabwalks, somersaults, and cartwheels.
The most challenging part for coach Crane has been designing socially distant practices.
“I have had to get very creative setting up drills,” explained Crane.
“An hour is a long time if you are doing nothing but conditioning. In terms of cardio, we got a long way to go. But the effort, the attitude, and the enthusiasm has been wonderful.”
Although basketball season seems far away, coach Julieanne Buckley has had her team outside doing work to prepare for the 2020-21 season.
“I’m really happy with our turnout,” said Buckley.
“We have one pod of 10 kids and the rest are involved in fall sports.”
Perhaps coach Buckley’s final statement best summarized the attitude felt across the fields at Hampshire High: “It’s just great to be back together.” o
