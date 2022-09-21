SOUTH CHARLESTON — Hunters who want a chance to take up to two additional deer during West Virginia’s statewide deer archery season have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23 to purchase their archery deer stamps.
The state’s deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs through Dec. 31. Hunters who purchase an RB/RRB stamp before the season starts can take an additional deer. Archery deer stamps are limited to two per hunter.
Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer.
“If it’s been a while since you’ve gone hunting in West Virginia, the fall seasons are a great time to get back in the game,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “We want to encourage folks to take advantage of the opportunity to take additional deer during this season. Not only do you get a chance to fill your freezer with more meat, you get even more chances to enjoy West Virginia’s incredible deer hunting.”
Deer Archery Season Regulations
Hunters may take up to two deer in one day during the archery season, but only one antlered deer may be taken per day. One or two additional archery or crossbow deer, depending on the county, may be taken with an archery deer stamp, for a total of one deer per stamp. West Virginia residents and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but West Virginia resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT license holders are not required to purchase additional archery stamps.
Hunters are reminded that Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are under special regulations. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In 10 additional counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular deer season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.
For more information about hunting in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.