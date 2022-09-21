SOUTH CHARLESTON — Hunters who want a chance to take up to two additional deer during West Virginia’s statewide deer archery season have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23 to purchase their archery deer stamps.

The state’s deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs through Dec. 31. Hunters who purchase an RB/RRB stamp before the season starts can take an additional deer. Archery deer stamps are limited to two per hunter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.