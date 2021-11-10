WEST PALM BEACH – West Virginia University redshirt junior Casey Legg has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Lou Groza Award, signifying the top kicker in college football as announced by The Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
Legg has connected on 14-of-15 field goal attempts this season, including 13 straight makes this season. He currently is ranked No. 8 nationally in field goals made per game (1.75) and No. 9 in field goal percentage (.933). Legg is No. 1 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage, No. 2 in field goals made and No. 2 in field goals made per game.
Legg was a walk-on when he arrived at WVU for his freshman season in 2018. He did not play football during his prep days at Cross Lanes Christian in the Charleston, West Virginia, area. The 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team member earned the Mountaineers’ starting kicker position this season after adding depth the past 2 years.
Only 5 of the 20 kickers have been semifinalists in previous seasons, though 3 of those have now earned the honor 3 years in a row: Oklahoma junior Gabe Brkic, Wake Forest junior Nick Sciba, and Nevada junior Brandon Talton. They’re joined by Missouri sophomore Harrison Mevis and LSU junior Cade York, semifinalists last season.
Though most of the names are new, the performances of these semifinalists are as strong as ever. Half of the list is comprised of all 10 FBS kickers who have made more than 10 field goals while connecting at a 90% rate or better: Bowling Green senior Nate Needham (14/14), Appalachian State senior Chandler Staton (12/12), Mevis (11/11), Ohio State senior Noah Ruggles (11/11), West Virginia junior Casey Legg (14/15), Northern Illinois sophomore John Richardson (13/14), Sciba (13/14), UNLV senior Daniel Gutierrez (11/12), Hawaii sophomore Matthew Shipley (11/12) and Michigan senior Jake Moody (18/20). They’re joined by 2 other semifinalists still perfect on field goals with fewer attempts.
Texas Tech senior Jonathan Garibay (10/10) and USF junior Spencer Shrader (9/9).
In terms of sheer number of field goals, 1 semifinalist has a significant lead on the rest of the nation. Colorado State junior Cayden Camper’s 22 field goals are well ahead of fellow semifinalists Moody (18), Brkic (17) and Talton (17), who themselves are separated from the rest of the FBS at 15 or fewer.
Although a handful of families can be proud of producing 2 Groza semifinalists, for the 1st time ever a pair of brothers have made the list in the same season. Two-time semifinalist Harrison Mevis is joined by his older brother Andrew, a senior at Iowa State. The 2 have demonstrated some of the strongest legs in the country, with Harrison tied atop the national lead with 9 field goals of 40 yards or longer, while Andrew is right behind with 8.
Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the 3 finalists. These finalists will be announced on Nov. 23. ο
