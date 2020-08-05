50 Years Ago - 1970
The first Hampshire County Summer League basketball program came to a successful end Wednesday night. The League was made up of four teams which played every Tuesday and Wednesday night at Hampshire High under the direction of Coaches Donnie Davis and Bob Groves.
The League was set up to give boys the opportunity to improve in basketball. It was open to all Hampshire County boys, from upcoming sophomores to alumni. League Leaders: High game, Wayne Mathias, 37 points; high average, Wayne Mathias, 24 points points; leading foul shot, Wayne Mathias 17-19.
More than 450 young people have enjoyed Peterkin Conference Center this summer, according to a report issued this week by Mrs. Mary Jo Fitts, resident manager of the camp area owned and operated by the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia.
40 Years Ago - 1980
The Hampshire County Commissioners are sponsoring a fall tennis league for teenage boys, girls and adult men and women. A team concept will be used to accommodate players of all skill levels from beginner through advanced. In addition, a mixed doubles league will be formed for all ages. Forty-two kids participated in the Swimming Olympics
30 Years Ago - 1990
The Hampshire County Senior League All-Stars did quite well in the District Tournament recently.
The event was a double elimination tournament that would take the winning team to the state tournament. the first round was held in Petersburg while the 2nd round was held in Berkeley Springs.
The 1990 Hampshire County Slo-Pitch Softball Champions marks the 4th time Coach Wayne Lupton’s Kirby team has captured the title. Kirby ended the regular season in 4th place, but advanced through the post-season tourney without a loss.
As a result of the West Virginia Wildlife Resources Section’s recent efforts, West Virginia anglers may spoon have a new sport fish to test their skills. Approximately 147,000 saugeye fingerlings were raised at Palestine Hatchery and the Burnsville Lake fish rearing area and stocked in Burnsville and East Lynn lakes on May 31, according to Bernie Dowler, assistant chief of warmwater fish management.
20 Years Ago - 2000
In keeping with the spirit of the mountainman, the West Virginia Trappers Association will host its annual convention September 15-17 at Camp Minco near Keyser. The site for this year’s convention is located in the Potomac Highlands of the state, and will be the first time in over a decade the Eastern Panhandle will host this event.
Marshall’s top 10 finish last season failed to carry over to the Associated Press preseason football poll released last Saturday. Marshall is 11 spots out of the poll. The Thundering Herd received 23 points, behind Virginia, Notre Dame and Utah.
Riding an undefeated 5-0 record through the playoffs, the BW Smith softball team shell-shocked Shaw’s Logging club of Morgantown 27-8 for the state USSSA Class D softball championship. This win left a savory taste of revenge of sorts in the mouth of BW Smith, as the Shaw’s team eliminated them from the tournament last year in BW Smith’s first year as a team together.
10 Years Ago - 2010
On Friday, Lakeview Auto Parts had the Hot Stove League’s defending champs down to their last out before Romney pulled out a 3-2 victory to advance to the 2010 finals.
Then on Monday, the Rippers opened that best-of-three series by blowing a 2-0 lead beore exploding to victory, 8-3, over Hobo’s Restaurant.
From the grunts and groans of the football squad to the click, click, click of a drumstick keeping time for the marching band, the east end of Hampshire High’s campus rang with sounds on Monday that could only signal fall is just around the corner.
Send your photos showing sports life in Hampshire County at least 10 years ago to us at sports@hampshirereview.com, Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop them off at 74 W. Main St., Romney. We need to know who you are and as much as you know about when the picture was taken.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.