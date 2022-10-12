SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans tallied a total of 41 kill shots last Thursday as Hampshire (9-8-1) defeated a solid Frankfort squad 3-1 (25-22, 15-25, 25-22, 29-27).
“I thought we played well against Frankfort,” said coach Megan Fuller.
“I think that’s the best we have looked in a while. We did some smart things, we listened, and we made some adjustments.”
With the excitement of homecoming surrounding Sunrise Summit, Hampshire came out strong and won the 1st game 25-22, but the Falcons responded winning the 2nd game 25-15. The Trojans regrouped and won game 3 25-22 and the final game 29-27 to improve their record north of .500 to 9-8-1.
Credit the underclassmen for their growth and confidence near the net as freshmen and sophomores accounted for 34 of the 41 kills.
Sophomore Kora McBride led HHS with 13 kills, sophomore Olivia Baxter had 4 kills, freshman Summer Giffin notched 6 kills and sophomore Sarah Pownell finished with 11.
“Sarah had a huge game against Frankfort both offensively and defensively,” said coach Megan Fuller.
In addition to her double-digit kills, Pownell led the Trojans at the net with 2 blocks.
As the Trojans enter the 2nd week of October, there are only 7 games left on the schedule for the regular season.
As noted in previous articles, Hampshire has a young roster. Early in the season the Trojans struggled with chemistry on the floor and overall communication, but coach Fuller has seen some improvements as the year has progressed.
“It’s still a little hit or miss,” admitted Fuller.
“We have games where we communicate well, and it shows, we tend to be successful in games that we communicate. That doesn’t always mean that we win, but we play better.
“We still have those moments – Allegany was one – where it’s not fun to watch and players are not accountable for their spot on the floor.”
The Trojans have some critical games in the final weeks of October including matches against sectional opponents Washington and Jefferson – who both beat HHS earlier this season.
Coach Fuller pointed out her team has been working on drills in practice to account for the strength of Washington’s net game.
“The last time we saw Washington we were blocked a lot,” explained Fuller.
“We’ve been really focusing on the outsides, making good choices and not being afraid to be aggressive at the net because sometimes I think we are our own worst enemy.”
“Part of the reason we were getting blocked was because we were not being aggressive. So we have been doing some drills that force us into some aggressive plays and some thoughtful plays. I do think it has translated a little bit.”
The Trojans hit the road this evening and look to even the season series against Washington starting at 7:15 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 15 Hampshire plays at Hedgesville starting at 9 a.m.
The Trojans return to Sunrise Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for a critical match against Jefferson starting at 7:15 p.m. o
