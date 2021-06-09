50 years ago
Department of Natural Resources director Ira S. Latimer, Jr., announced that the unofficial spring gobbler kill for 1971 is 416, an increase of 46 birds over 1970.
Spring gobbler hunting is relatively new in West Virginia. In 1966, the first year, hunting was limited to one week of state-owned or leased public hunting and fishing areas and state forests. The kill was 12.
40 years ago
Stephen Davis, Paul Kidner Sr. and Paul Kidner Jr. were all first place finishers in this past Saturday’s 10K Run for Health held at Claymont Court Mansion in Charles Town.
Davis, who was the overall runner-up, won the 30-39-age bracket while Paul Kidner Sr. was 7th place overall and won the 40 and up age group. Paul Kidner Jr. won the 12 and under age bracket.
All proceeds from this event went to the Golden Rule Health Fund of Jefferson County.
30 years ago
Two graduating seniors and a sophomore from Hampshire High School were recently picked as baseball All-Potomac Valley Conference selections.
Senior second baseman Matt Kesner, senior catcher Bill Casto and sophomore pitcher/center fielder Eric Hott made the all-star squad.
Casto led Hampshire’s 13-8 team with a .528 batting average. He collected 37 hits in 70 at bats during the regular season.
Kesner was second in batting wat .441. He garnered 30 hits in 68 at bats.
Hott led the Trojan pitching with a 1.89 earned run average. He recorded 41 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.
20 years ago
Shooters attended the first outdoor smallbore match of the season at the North Amer- ican Rod & Gun Club range in Hagerstown, Md., on Sat- urday, May 19, for the USA International Prone and PTO matches.
Attending were Tyler Grady, Randi Snyder, Justin Rinker and Jared Rinker from the Hampshire County Shooting Sports Club.
10 years ago
Hampshire County’s new American Legion baseball team rallied to win its first game ever Saturday afternoon.
From that point, manager Rick Moreland said, “it went downhill fast,”
Ridgeley Post 136, another new team in the region, beat Romney Post 91 10-0 in Saturday’s finale despite being outhit 11-3. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.