HEDGESVILLE – No matter the sport, when Hampshire cruises country roads to play against teams in the eastern panhandle, it’s likely to be stiff competition.
The same is true for golf.
When Hampshire finishes in the top three against these big boy schools, it deserves applause.
But the Trojan golf team deserves much more than a golf clap for its performance on Monday as they posted a team score of 259 to easily secure third place at the Martinsburg Classic.
Considering this is only the second year of HHS golf, a standing ovation is more appropriate.
“From top to bottom, we played very well,” said coach Chad VanMeter.
“There was only a seven stroke difference from our number one to our number four, which is pretty good.”
Coach VanMeter attributes the vast growth of his players to the work put in during the offseason.
“These players were playing weekly, and sometimes two or three days a week to try and improve and get better. Now we are seeing the results of that.”
Freshman Peyton VanMeter led the Trojans with an 84, shooting a 40 on the back nine, including four pars in a row.
“Once he started hitting greens and two putts, you are going to get a lot of pars,” said VanMeter.
Senior Brady Stump was the second best Trojan to navigate The Woods shooting an 85, but a pair of triple bogeys at the end of the round cost him from shooting in the low 80s.
“He is driving the ball really well and we need him to continue doing what he is doing,” said VanMeter.
Also scoring for the Trojans were Cyrus Chaney who finished with a 90 and J.J. Charlton finished his round with a 91.
“In order for us to be a good team, we need Cyrus and J.J. to continue to get better,” said VanMeter.
“They both played really well yesterday, and if we can get them to cut a stroke here or there, who knows what can happen.”
Hampshire is back on the links today, Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Valley View golf course in Moorefield starting at 4 p.m.
1. Peyton VanMeter: 84
2. Brady Stump: 85
3. Cyrus Chaney: 90
4. J.J. Charlton: 91
1. Washington – 220
2. Martinsburg – 243
3. Hampshire – 259
4. Hedgesville – 293
5. Berkeley Springs – 302
6. Musselman – 314
7. Spring Mills – 319
8. Jefferson – 328
