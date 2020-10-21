The latest head scratcher issued by the WVSSAC concerns playoff eligibility. No surprise, its more confusing than calculus (What a waste of time calculus was).
Here are the current metrics:
-Schools that are in counties that are in GREEN, YELLOW and GOLD on the Saturday map are eligible to participate in postseason play.
-Schools in GOLD counties may compete against schools in GREEN, YELLOW and GOLD counties for postseason.
-Schools in counties in ORANGE on the Saturday map are not eligible to participate in football, soccer and volleyball postseason (identified as high to moderate risk by the NFHS).
-Cross country teams and sideline cheer (identified as low risk by the NFHS) in ORANGE counties may participate in postseason if they receive a negative COVID test within 7 days of the start of the contest.
-Schools in counties in RED on the Saturday map are not eligible to participate in postseason play, as well as a county who is verified RED during the week.
-Counties in GREEN, YELLOW and GOLD may host a postseason contest.
-Spectator attendance for postseason contests will be capped at 20 percent of the facility’s capacity.
My main takeaway?
I’m just relieved that I can finally ditch this mask during the playoffs, because COVID in Gold counties can’t be transferred during postseason play. COVID’s ability to halt transmission out of respect for single elimination tournaments is unparalleled to any other virus. But as we all know, COVID has no sympathy for Gold counties during regular season play. Ugh.
How about those athletes from Orange counties?
Good news: athletes from Orange counties have the option to test negative and compete in postseason play (*only if they run cross country or wave pom-poms). If those same athletes test negative and they smack a volleyball or wear cleats on the gridiron, the negative test means nada.
As logic would point out, a team full of negatives playing a team full of negatives is extremely high risk, in comparison to individuals in groups who test negative competing against other individuals in groups who test negative.
I mean, duh. That math makes perfect sense.
Negative teams = High Risk.
Negative individuals in groups = Low Risk.
Negative teams > Negative individuals.
Simple Math. You don’t need to fail calculus like me to understand that Pythagorean Theorem.
Well, let’s step up to AP Calculus.
Athletes from Red counties can test negative and not compete in any postseason play. Let me repeat that. Athletes can test NEGATIVE and prove they don’t have COVID-19 and yet still are considered “too high risk” to compete in postseason play.
Mentally, I daydreamed (like I did in calculus class) and imagined what I would do if I was an athlete from a Red county. First off, I would make sure to get tested and have proof of my NEGATIVE result. As a leader, I’d persuade my teammates to do the same. Then I would show up on game day ready to play. They would have to drag me off the field kicking and screaming before they stole my season away.
I’m serious. Say this out loud. Athletes who test negative are not allowed to compete. This logic is sickening. Who knew COVID would make me sick without ever contracting the virus?
At this point, the winner of the Jefferson/Washington/Hampshire sectional will go straight to states in volleyball and soccer (boys & girls). And simply put, it doesn’t add up (just like my calculus grade). o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.