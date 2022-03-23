ROMNEY — The WVSDB goalball teams traveled to the Old Line State last week to compete against the Maryland School for the Blind.
The WVSDB girls took the court and lost their 1st game by the narrowest of margins, 6-5.
The Black Bears bounced back in Game 2, winning 6-4, which was helped by their improvement on defense.
In the rubber match of game 3, WVSDB’s defense was downright impressive holding Maryland to just 1 goal as the Black Bears went on to win 3-1.
Without a doubt, it was the steady offense and stellar defensive efforts in games 2 and 3 that propelled the girls to win the match 2-1.
“I was very excited to have my team out there again after 2 years,” said WVSDB coach Kristie Mills.
“Our season was shut down a week before our tournament in 2020. It was a huge disappointment after working so hard that season. Most of those players graduated before getting to play again.”
When the Black Bear boys suit up and take the court, its hard not to notice their immense size.
The big, burly Black Bears wasted little time flexing their offensive firepower, scoring 7 goals in the 1st game to win 7-6.
The Black Bears were perfect defensively in the 2nd game of the day, as they held Maryland scoreless in a 10-0 blowout.
Although the 3-game match was already decided in favor of WVSDB, the boys continued to press the gas winning 8-3 in the last contest to sweep the match.
The win was more than “just a win” after multiple canceled seasons.
“I have 3 boys on the team this year that played back in 2020,” said Mills.
“Two of them are about to graduate so it meant a lot to them and to me to be able to get them out there to play again and to get to participate in a meaningful competition.”
Even though the Black Bear boys did not have a chance to play multiple games, it was apparent they were well coached and prepared to face elite competition.
“The secret ingredient to a good goalball team is communication and trust,” explained Mills.
“If the players trust each other and communicate on the floor, they can be very successful.”
The match against Maryland was the lone contest on the schedule for WVSDB in terms of playing against other blind schools with goalball teams. However, both the boys and girls did get a scrimmage match against the staff of WVSDB, which was thrilling for teachers, students and the community.
“The best part of playing goalball is coming closer together as a team,” said Black Bear player Noah Buckley. “It helps you get physically fit, you get to relieve the stress and anger from school, you get to work as a team and build skills.”
Coach Mills agreed with Buckley’s assessment about the benefits of goalball.
“The students love playing in front of their peers,” said Mills.
“Many students do not really know what goalball is, so getting to demonstrate that means a lot to the players. They also love to show off their skills in a game against teachers.”
The WVSDB girls beat the staff 4-1 and 3-1 while the Black Bear boys crushed the opposition 6-1 and 7-1.
“We, of course, never let the staff win,” said Coach Mills with a smile. “It is good for them to interact with staff outside of the classroom environment and have some fun.”
Dean of Students Melanie Hesse understood the importance of bringing the WVSDB community together for a fun game of goalball after years of Covid and the recent demoralizing fire that happened on campus.
“Our entire community, from staff to alumni, have been missing the connection that is developed through sports and we were really excited to offer this opportunity of a staff versus student game,” Hesse said.
“The students on the court and in the stands had a great time as well as the staff who played and watched. Our teachers were stiff and sore the next day, but thankful for another chance to show our students how important they are.”
The goalball season isn’t over quite yet as next Monday, March 28, the state department will play against WVSDB starting at 6 p.m. o
