Blotchy bass syndrome

Hyper-pigmented melanistic lesions, or blotchy bass syndrome, on the surface of black bass have been observed in several waterbodies across the country in increasing frequency.

 Megan Schall WVU Davis College of Agriculture

West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app.

Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Eastern Ecological Science Center hope to uncover information on blotchy bass syndrome, a condition characterized by distinct areas of hyperpigmentation — or black ink-like spots on the skin — in black bass populations.

