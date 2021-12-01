It was a crisp Monday morning on the south side of South Bend. I was driving my blue Honda Civic unhurriedly on the jagged brick road of Walnut Street. Another Romney resident sat in the passenger seat, gazing out the window at the continuous blocks of poverty-stricken neighborhoods. Lady Pooch was on full alert in the backseat.
Our destination was a decrepit building where I spent hundreds of hours skating as a youth – The Ice Box.
With the opening of the Notre Dame Athletic and Convocation Center in 1968, youth hockey arrived in South Bend in the late 60s. The Irish Youth Hockey League was founded, and the sport of hockey grew quickly. With only 1 rink to serve the population, the demand for ice time far exceeded the availability of Notre Dame’s lone rink.
To satisfy the growing demand, The Ice Box, a 2nd ice rink, opened in South Bend in 1975.
This former factory with a brick exterior (believed to be part of the Oliver Chilled Plow Works) sat desolate until the mid-70s.
As an 80’s baby living in the frigid region of the Great Lakes, hockey quickly became a large part of my life. Some of my best childhood memories happened in this unsightly and frosty venue.
The Irish Rover traveling teams I played on were some of the greatest in Northern Indiana history, winning state championships over squads from major population centers including Indianapolis (Indy Racers) and Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne Komets).
We won major regional tournaments in hockey-crazed cities like Chicago and “Hockeytown” Detroit (Silver Stick). One of my favorite trophies was the award I won in Windsor Canada. As I recall, my name was engraved in gold, right at the top with the word “Captain” preceding my forename. As a freshman at Penn High School, I remember the joy of scoring a hat trick in the final game of the regular season to set the Indiana state record for most goals scored in a season (48).
I was blessed to play with some of the best kids to ever lace up skates from Northern Indiana, and I was proud of our accomplishments.
Back to my recent expedition. The Civic was traveling at about 15 mph when I recognized the old Pepsi Ice Box Skating Rink sign that greeted visitors to the unfriendly icy confines.
For some reason, the dingy old sign warmed my heart as I noticed that this rat-infested ice fortress had not changed much over the past 15 years. I parked my car and took a deep breath, excited and nervous to inspect my childhood home away from home. This place held some of my most treasured memories, both outstanding and awful. Anxious to share stories from my hockey past with the Romney resident riding shotgun, I exited the car and opened the door into The Ice Box.
Immediately, I recognized something was wrong. It was different. Signage was out of place. The pro shop wasn’t open. Blackhawk stickers were scattered about. The Snack Bar no longer existed. The interior layout felt foreign and unwelcoming.
The Romney resident who joined me on my excursion wandered toward a showcase displaying a collection of glossy trophies. She panned through the years — 2015, nope. 2009, nope. 2005, nope.
“Look for the 90s and early 2000s,” I instructed.
For 5 minutes, we scanned, row by row through the newly placed relics, without discovering any awards or plaques from those years.
As we came to the end of the showcase, The Ice Box rink manager happened to walk by, and I inquired about the missing keepsakes.
“I played hockey here in the 90s,” I explained. “I live in West Virginia now, but I’m back in town with my gal and wanted to show her where I played hockey as a kid. I remember several trophies in this case were from the 80s and 90s. Do you know where any of the old trophies are?”
My trek down memory lane came to a dead end as she replied, “I don’t know what happened to them, they probably got rotated out and discarded.”
I barked back, “I hope not. You don’t just throw away state championships.”
“Maybe someone took them, or they are in a box somewhere,” she theorized.
I muttered sarcastically, “Thanks for the help.”
Truthfully, trophies and plaques are nothing more than brass figures attached to wood with some metal engravings. However, they are priceless when measuring sentimental value.
The memories I have will never be erased, however, the inability to share those brief snippets from my childhood was a punch to the gut. I left The Ice Box angry, hurt and upset.
On my drive back from Michiana (the region of south Michigan and northern Indiana) to the country roads of West Virginia, I realized the significance of having history on display.
My mind shifted to the current and former athletes of Hampshire County that might have moved away, and their experiences when returning to West Virginia’s oldest county.
Where would they go to walk down memory lane? How would they show their significant other tidbits from their past?
A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that the Romney High School Museum located on School Street would be forced to move due to property transfer.
The RHS Museum has priceless treasures, including a banner of the 1941 Potomac Valley football championship and the 1960 West Virginia state basketball championship trophy. While the museum has existed for several years, many residents have not experienced the relics that lay behind lock and key.
Since the museum needs a new home, perhaps it’s time to designate a building within the county as the community center. A place that is open for guests on a regular basis. A place where you can learn about the rich history of the town and admire the accomplishments from the past, including athletic achievements. A place that incorporates the history of Capon Bridge, Romney and other places within the county.
Without a doubt, the heart of Hampshire County lies in the town of Romney. The sleepy mountain settlement along the Potomac features beautiful buildings on the grounds of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
As you may be aware, the status of the state school continues to change, with dwindling enrollment numbers as iconic buildings sit vacant. It’s no secret that WVSDB is undergoing a massive overhaul in administration, organization and utilization, and I believe this problem can be met with an opportunity.
Instead of allowing those old buildings with architecture from yesteryear to decay into nothingness, we should repurpose a building as the Hampshire County Community Center.
The colonial architecture of the Administration building would be ideal and worth saving.
Just imagine if relics from the Literary Hall, Davis House, Fort Edwards, Fort Mill Ridge, Hampshire High, Taggart Hall, CBHS, RHS and WVSDB were housed in this pillared assembly. The rich history of priceless artifacts would ooze Hampshire County pride from the pillars of this archetypal edifice. o
