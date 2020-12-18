MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The Big 12 Conference announced today the members of the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team.
Multiple West Virginia student-athletes were recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom, led by Evan Staley, Jake Abbott, Jarret Doege, John Hughes, Ali Jennings, Casey Legg, Sean Mahone, Graeson Malashevich, Mike O'Laughlin, Kyle Poland, Jeffery Pooler Jr., Blaine Scott and Tykee Smith who earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team distinction.
Legg and Poland were two of 13 Big 12 Conference student-athletes to have a 4.0 grade point average.
Noah Guzman, Briason Mays, Parker Moorer and Alec Sinkfield were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.
It marked Mahone and Staley's fourth straight time on the (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), and third straight for Pooler (2018, 2019, 2020) and Sinkfield (second team 2018, 2019, 2020). Earning a second straight all-academic team inclusion are Abbott (first team - 2019, 2020), O'Laughlin (first team - 2019, 2020), Guzman (first team in 2019, second team in 2020), Mays (first team in 2019, second team in 2020) and Scott (first team in 2019, 2020).
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.
