J.J. Charlton

J.J. Charlton takes a swing on the course.

Last month when I was writing my column, my American Legion baseball team was getting ready to head to states. We ended up finishing out our season in the final four. The last game we were the better team but just couldn’t get things to work out in our favor.  

Within days of returning from the state tournament, I had my first golf practice and match of the season. We teed off this golf season on August 2nd with a match at Polish Pines where we played eighteen holes. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.