Last month when I was writing my column, my American Legion baseball team was getting ready to head to states. We ended up finishing out our season in the final four. The last game we were the better team but just couldn’t get things to work out in our favor.
Within days of returning from the state tournament, I had my first golf practice and match of the season. We teed off this golf season on August 2nd with a match at Polish Pines where we played eighteen holes.
On Aug. 3, the golf team helped with the Annual TAA Golf Tournament at Cacapon State Park. This fundraiser was a huge success for the TAA, raising over $10,000. Our match on Aug. 7 got rained out because of some crazy storms that came through our area.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, we drove two hours to Pendleton County to play nine holes at the beautiful Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain. Last week, we had an all day match at The Woods on Monday where our team came in third place against eight other panhandle teams.
That was a tough matchup. The two teams ahead of us were Washington and Martinsburg. We were all pretty stoked because we all shot in the low 90s and upper 80s.
We turned around and played at Valley View Golf Course in Moorefield on Wednesday. We ended up coming in first place for the very first time in golf history at Hampshire High School.
The golf team at Hampshire started last year. We only had to have one practice to play a match. The team was pretty much all new to the sport. My best score during that first year was 110 for 18 holes. I have made some big improvements this season. My best score in a match so far this season was 91 for 18 holes. We are all making some huge progress and shooting really good scores and finally able to place in a lot of these matches that we are going to. I think it’s going to be a good rest of the season for the 2023 golf team. I can say that I’m for sure making some progress as well as the whole team.
One of the biggest things for me when I started golfing was, I knew that I could be decent at it because of baseball, but I also learned that it’s a lot different than baseball.
It’s hard to transition from a baseball bat swing to a golf club swing and not try to kill the ball. I turned out to be OK at it but, not as good as I thought I would be.
I started to play more and more and got serious about golf. My brother and I go golfing just about every free moment that we have. We have a great time together. As with any sport, practice helps make you better. I’m now shooting in the lower 80s and 90s on 18 holes.
I’ve learned that even if you are nervous and try something you have never tried and keep practicing at it, you can get better at it. This goes for a lot of things in life.
You have to try something to see if you like it and if you don’t do good at it try it a couple of more times. You might fail but either way you are making progress. Just keep working at it because it is the process of getting better.
I feel like the pressure I am experiencing during these golf matches is going to make me better in other sports and just life in general.
Nothing in life is easy and it is good to get out and work for what you want. Speaking of working, in addition to golf we are also prepping for deer season.
I am excited to share my hunting adventures with you in the coming months. Bow season is right around the corner and I cannot wait.
Be prepared for some deer season preparation during my next article. o
