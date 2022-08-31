Hampshire scores 28 points in the 1st half, hangs on for 28-20 win
KINGWOOD – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believes physicality and splash plays win football games.
On Friday night Hampshire used that same formula to dethrone the Knights of Preston 28-20.
“A win is a win,” said coach Aaron Rule after the game on Friday night.
“We are going to soak it up and enjoy the night.”
Preston received the opening kickoff and didn’t hesitate to put points on the board.
After 11 rushing plays, Preston RB Ethan Harper punched in a 5-yard run to give the Knights a 7-0 early lead.
Although Preston scored 1st the next 28 points were credited to the Trojans thanks to 4 big splash plays.
Splash play 1
On 3rd down and 12 from the Hampshire 47 yard line, Trojan QB Landon Eversole avoided a sack and scrambled out of the pocket.
It appeared that Eversole might try to pick up the 1st down with his legs, but just as he touched the line of scrimmage he launched a missile into the air to Caleb Vandevander who was wide open and scampered in the end zone to make it 7-7.
“He kept his eyes down field and moved the pocket, but the most important thing was his poise,” said coach Rule of his freshman QB.
Splash play 2
On 4th down and 12 from the Hampshire 34 yard line, it was nearly déjà vu for the Trojans once again as QB Landon Eversole avoided the rush and hurled a 66-yard touchdown pass to wide open Zander Robinson who danced into the end zone to give Hampshire the lead 14-7.
Splash play 3
The Trojan defense sent the Knight offense in reverse midway through the 2nd quarter and Preston was forced to punt on 4th and 20 from their own 10-yard line. The Trojans took advantage of a missed snap by Preston as Hampshire linebacker Grant Hicks stuck his nose into the pile and recovered the fumble on the 8-yard line. Hicks was a monster on the defense for HHS leading the team with 9.5 tackles.
“Reading linemen, pulling guards and watching film,” explained Hicks on why he had so much success on Friday night.
Needing just 8 yards to reach pay dirt, the Trojans handed the ball off to their sure handed RB Brennen Brinker who sniffed his way into the end zone to give Hampshire the lead 21-7.
Splash play 4
Trailing by 14, Preston was looking to put points on the board before halftime. Knight QB Dillon Taylor hurled a ball deep downfield and Trojan FS
Vinnie Greear picked off his pass.
Greear then showed off his elite speed by avoiding tacklers and navigating his way into the end zone for a 77-yard pick 6.
After a horrendous leg injury last year, it was good to see Greear in the secondary for the Trojans.
“Vinnie had a momentum swinging pick 6 and played better than any free safety I’ve had as far as coming down hill and making plays at the line of scrimmage finishing with 8 tackles, 1 assist, and a pick 6,” said coach Rule.
After Greear’s pick 6, Bryson Richardson made his way on the field and kicked an extra point, his 4th of the game, to give Hampshire the lead 28-7 at intermission.
The 2nd half
The momentum for Hampshire came to an end as the 2nd half began. Preston head coach Mark Deep made some adjustments in the locker room that caused HHS to stumble offensively.
“Defensively we went into a stack and started switching it up,” said Deep.
“It doesn’t change the back end, it changes up front and we can do a little more blitzing out of it.”
The Trojans kept Preston out of the end zone in the 3rd quarter, but allowed 2 touchdowns in the 4th quarter to make it 28-20 after a missed PAT.
The Knights had 1 more opportunity with under 2 minutes remaining to try and tie the game, however, Caleb Vandevander picked off a pass and the Trojans took the victory formation to run out the clock.
Next up for the Trojans (1-0) is a game against Frankfort (1-0) on Friday night at Rannells Field with kickoff at 7 p.m.
