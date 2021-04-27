After clinching their 1st berth to states, the Trojans landed the No. 8 seed and will play top ranked Robert C. Byrd Wednesday May 5, 5:30 p.m.
Class AAA seeds:
- Robert C. Byrd (13-1)
- Fairmont Senior (15-1)
- Shady Spring (12-2)
- Nitro (15-3)
- Wheeling Central Catholic (12-2)
- Herbert Hoover (13-3)
- Winfield (13-6)
- Hampshire (14-2)
Class AAA schedule:
Quarterfinals:
Game 1 – No. 3 Shady Spring vs. No. 6 Herbert Hoover – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2 – No. 2 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 7 Winfield – Wednesday, 1:00 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 1 Robert C. Byrd vs. No. 8 Hampshire – Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 4 Nitro vs. No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic – Wednesday, 9:00 p.m.
Semifinals:
Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 11:15 a.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Championship:
Game 7 – Final – Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
