WVU Hall of Fame 2023

WVU Hall of Fame 2023

MORGANTOWN – Six outstanding contributors to Mountaineer athletics make up the 33rd class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame, announced today by Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker.

The 2023 class includes Trevor Gathman (rifle), Bruce Irvin (football), TeShawne Jackson (gymnastics), Jay Jacobs (broadcaster), Buddy Quertinmont (men’s basketball) and Renee Riccio (women’s swimming & diving). This class brings the total number of inductees to 229.

