PVL Volleyball
Romney vs. East Hardy
A team: Won 2-0
(25-13, 25-16)
Record: 2-0
Romney vs. Paw Paw
A team: Won 2-0
(25-10, 25-12)
Record: 1-0
Capon Bridge vs. Warm Springs
A team: Won 2-0
(25-9, 25-18)
Overall record: 5-0
B team: Won 2-0
(25-11, 25-15)
Record: 4-1
South Branch Valley Football League
Hampshire Warriors: 26
Moorefield Dolphins: 20
Mason Chenoweth scored 3 rushing touchdowns from 65, 60 and 40 yards in the 1st half. Isaiah Urban scored from 10 yards out in the 2nd half. Isaiah Urban and Joseph Vizcaino each added an extra point.
The Warriors are now 3-0 on the season. Next up for Hampshire is a game on Sunday, Sept. 26 against the Moorefield Steelers.ο
