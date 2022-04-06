SUNRISE SUMMIT – In late March, the Trojans defeated Frankfort 11-1 improving their record to 3-2 on the season. Since then, Hampshire (3-7) has lost 5 straight.
Last week, University beat the Trojans in both games of a doubleheader 17-0 and 12-6. Sectional rival Washington knocked off HHS on Saturday 8-1 then Musselman took care of business on Monday night 11-2.
“I think part of this is mental,” said coach Chad VanMeter on the struggles of his team.
“We got a lot of young kids that haven’t been through this and they are still getting familiar with varsity baseball. I think by the end of the season we will be where we want to be.”
When asked what is the key factor to remain competitive against elite teams like Washington and University, Coach VanMeter mentioned pitching but emphasized the help behind the mound is just as important.
“If we can play good defense we can be in most games,” stated VanMeter.
It’s not all doom and gloom for the young Trojans as some players continue to thrive including a pair of senior Hott’s.
“Colin (Hott) had 4 hits over 2 games against University then had a hit against Washington,” VanMeter pointed out.
The senior speedster is tied for the team lead in stolen bases with 4 (Cohen Mowery also has recorded 4 stolen bases).
Senior Alex Hott leads the team in batting average (.387) on-base percentage (.500), total hits (12), runs (10) and RBI (14).
Both Hott’s have done well on the mound as Colin has an ERA of 4.03 in 8.2 innings with 11 strikeouts while Alex has an ERA of 5.6 in 10 innings with 11 strikeouts.
“Both Colin and Alex are doing what they need to do on the mound but we have to figure out some of the other guys,” said VanMeter.
“I am confident they will be where they need to be by the end of the season. They are working hard and getting better.”
After 10 games, Coach VanMeter feels his lineup is starting to take shape and the kids know what is expected.
“I think we have most kids where they need to be,” said VanMeter.
“We still have a couple kids coming off injury so we’re trying to get them worked back in.”
J.J. Charlton, Conner Wolford, Caleb Whitacre, Grant Hicks and Brady Stump are a few names to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
J.J. Charlton has looked sharp on the mound, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing only 2 hits and 1 earned run.
Offensively, Conner Wolford has had the sharp eye at the plate drawing a team leading 7 walks. His ability to judge pitches puts him 2nd on the team in on-base percentage (.412).
Brady Stump is solid on the basepaths and is currently 2nd on the team in runs scored (6).
Whitacre and Hicks both have the ability to drive the ball deep but both need to cutback on their strikeouts as Whitacre leads the Trojans with 11 K’s while Hicks has 10. o
