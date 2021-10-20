SUNRISE SUMMIT – Shortly after the Pumpkin Run took place last Tuesday, the Trojan varsity cross country runners hit the Paul Clovis Trail to compete in the Potomac Valley Conference Championship.
Both the girls and boys teams ran well, taking 2nd place in both races.
“It was a great race for our kids,” said coach Bill Lipps.
“It’s a good race to have going into regional championship and we look forward to them building on it.”
Senior Alex Kile was the top Trojan taking 3rd place (22:13) and Peyton Asbury ran an excellent race claiming 9th (24:46).
“Peyton has been improving each week,” said Lipps.
“Her most impressive improvement has been her mental approach to her training and racing. She will definitely be strong going into the regional meet this week.”
Other Trojan finishers included Maliyah Steinmetz 14th (25:43), Alexa VanMeter 16th (26:19), Ambrielle Odom 19th (27:00), Kadey Haines 21st (27:21), Emalee Bradley 25th (27:58) and Paige Voit 29th (28:31).
The Frankfort Falcons scored 35 points to take 1st place in the girls race, HHS 2nd with 53 points, winning the tiebreaker over Tucker County, who finished 3rd with 53 points as well.
The Falcon boys won the PVC championship with ease, tallying 16 points. Hampshire finished 2nd with 66 points and Berkeley Springs was 3rd with 75 points.
Mason Cardamone was the top Trojan harrier, taking 13th (20:26) just ahead of Brady Stump who crossed the finish line 15th (20:44). Cole Hudson was immediately after Stump for 16th (21:05). Other Trojan finishers included Justice Steinmetz 22nd (22:19), Cyrus Chaney 27th (23:10) and Tanner Ansel 29th (23:36).
This week Hampshire heads to Hedgesville High School on Thursday, Oct. 21 for Regionals that start at 2 p.m.
“I’m excited and looking forward to what our kids can do,” said Lipps. o
