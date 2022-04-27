As you arrive at Rannells Field, a massive wooden sign defines sportsmanship and the expectations of students and spectators during gameplay.
According to the sign, Sportsmanship is: the quality of responsible behavior characterized by a spirit of generosity and a genuine concern for opponents, officials and teammates.
Even a wordsmith like my senior editor finds this definition a little wordy.
The folks at Merriam-Webster define sportsmanship as: conduct (such as fairness, respect for one’s opponent, and graciousness in winning or losing) becoming to one participating in a sport.
That’s a little better, but still not all-encompassing of sportsmanship.
Sometimes sportsmanship is best understood when real-life examples take place.
Last week, the Trojan softball squad won their 1st home game since 2019, a blowout victory over Martinsburg 23-8 in the 1st game of a doubleheader. A lesson on sportsmanship took place immediately following the final out.
Bulldog bitterness background
Over the past 4 seasons, Hampshire and Martinsburg have traded victories on the dusty diamond.
In 2019, the Trojan girls won.
In 2020, the season was canceled.
In 2021, Martinsburg won.
The Bulldog victory in 2021 was a thorough thumping of the winless Trojans. After the final out was recorded, Martinsburg players and coaches scurried to center field and posed for a team photo with the scoreboard shining bright in the background.
Meanwhile, the girls on Hampshire sat in the dugout and listened to their coach while watching this obnoxious celebration took place.
Let’s be clear: posing in front of the scoreboard is a situational thing. After you win a regional championship? That’s acceptable. After beating a winless team by 15 runs? That’s disgraceful.
After witnessing Martinsburg frolic around the outfield like they won game 7 of the World Series, coach Combs made a mental note of the arrogant display by the Bulldogs. So did his girls.
Flipping the script
The tides turned in 2022 and the shoe was on the other foot following Hampshire’s beat down of Martinsburg 23-8.
After the final out of the game, a few girls remembered the sting from last year and seeked revenge in postgame celebration.
“Nick! Let’s go get a picture in front of the scoreboard,” urged a few players.
Deep down, the competitive spirit in me agreed. “Yeah, forget them. It’s eye-for-an-eye!”
However, with the virtues of sportsmanship on my mind, the cheap retaliation screamed shallow.
In order to get myself off the hot seat, I deferred my picture taking decision to the man in charge, coach Kevin Combs.
There was no doubt in my mind he would have the right thing to say.
“That’s not us. We don’t do that. We win with class.”
And he was right. The Trojans went on to win the 2nd game of the doubleheader, but perhaps more important than the pair of victories was the lesson taught to his team.
It’s not always easy to do the right thing, especially when someone has embarrassed you, however, in the long run, acting with class and being a good sport should supersede any shorthanded retaliation.
Perhaps it is difficult to define what sportsmanship is, however, you know it when you see it.
I saw sportsmanship in the dugout of the softball team last week.
I’d like to tip my cap to coach Combs and his team for being good sports. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.