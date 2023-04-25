SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans (5-14) played three games last week and came up short in all three contests.
Frankfort 9 HHS 4
Hampshire held a 3-2 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning, but couldn’t hang on for the win as Frankfort scored 3 runs in the sixth and 4 more in the seventh inning to claim victory.
“They got a hit and hitting is contagious,” said HHS coach Chad VanMeter.
“Once they got one, they got another, then we had an error, but that momentum took over.”
Frankfort managed 9 hits and scored 9 runs helped out by 3 Hampshire errors.
Falcon freshman Lanson Orndorf picked up the win on the mound, tossing 7 innings, allowing 2 earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Frankfort’s Blake Jacobs, Cam Lynch and Jaxon Hare each finished with 2 hits on the day.
J.J. Charlton led Hampshire at the plate with 3 hits and 2 runs while Conner Wolford had a single and a double with 3 RBI.
Case Parsons, Alex Orndorff and Aiden Loy each added 1 hit.
Jefferson 15 HHS 2
Prior to the start of the game, Former Trojan and West Virginia Mountaineer Shane Ennis threw out the first pitch. Just a few weeks removed from having surgery due to colon cancer, Ennis hurled a perfect pitch over the plate for a strike. In order to help Shane’s fight against cancer, all proceeds from the gate went towards his battle.
After the emotional pregame, the Trojans kept Jefferson off the board in the top half of the first inning. HHS took a brief lead in the bottom of the first when Case Parsons smacked a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Brady Stump. Unfortunately, Jefferson scored the next 12 runs en route to the 15-2 victory for the Cougars.
Brady Stump and Conner Wolford led Hampshire at the plate with 2 hits each while J.J. Charlton added a double.
Washington 13 HHS 3
When you have more errors than hits, more often than not, it’s going to be a bad result. Last Friday, the Trojans recorded 5 hits and 7 errors in a five inning loss to sectional rival Washington.
“You can’t give good teams extra outs,” said VanMeter. “You give them extra outs and they make you pay for it.”
Washington barely outhit Hampshire 6-5, but defensive blunders were the difference in the game. Conner Wolford led HHS with 2 hits while Cannon Mowery, Kendell Sulser and Aiden Loy each added 1. o
