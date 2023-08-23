SUNRISE SUMMIT – A pair of road trips to the Eastern Panhandle opened the soccer season for the Hampshire boys last week, beating Hedgesville 2-1 and losing to Spring Mills 10-0.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 6:59 am
SUNRISE SUMMIT – A pair of road trips to the Eastern Panhandle opened the soccer season for the Hampshire boys last week, beating Hedgesville 2-1 and losing to Spring Mills 10-0.
HHS 2 Hedgesville 1
In the win against Hedgesville, the Eagles managed to grab an early 1-0 lead but it didn’t faze HHS in the long run.
“We played really well against them and controlled most of the first 20 minutes,” said HHS head coach Robby Hott.
“We kept our composure and realized that wasn’t the way it was supposed to be and put two in to finish the game out.”
The first Hampshire goal was scored by “The Torpedo” Trenton Timbrook as he used his top end speed to bury the ball.
“We attacked and went hard but it was quick speed,” explained Hott about Hampshire’s first goal.
“Their defensive backs weren’t quite quick enough to keep up with Trenton’s speed.”
The second goal from Hampshire came off the foot of senior Jordan Gray to give the Trojans a 2-1 advantage prior to halftime.
The Eagle defenders consumed themselves with the speed of Timbrook, which then opened up some space for Gray who buried the eventual game- winning goal.
“Everybody went after him (Timbrook) which let Jordan be open for the back shot,” said Hott.
The Trojans were able to hang on to victory as neither team scored in the second half.
Hampshire blasted 18 shots, with 8 of them on goal.
Carter Pyles and Dylan Streisel were credited with 1 assist each.
Defensively, Wade Shreve led the team with 6 tackles and 3 steals.
Carder Monroe also tallied 6 tackles while Trenton Timbrook finished with 5 tackles and 2 steals. Braxton Burke, Carter Pyles and Dominick Digruttolo each tallied 4 tackles.
Noah Lipps finished with 3 saves.
Spring Mills 10 HHS 0
The Cardinals entered the 2023 season loaded with experience including 14 seniors that all saw playing time on last years state runner-up squad.
The Trojans knew they had a tough opponent on their hands and the Cardinals wasted no time in showing their dominance on the field.
“They came out like a ball of fire,” said Hott.
“They game planned to run hard and just open it up, and that’s exactly what they did.”
After the game Hott made sure to tell his team to forget about the result.
“Move on, you’ve seen a great caliber team,” Hott told his guys.
“We just have to get our energy up. Do I think they were 10 goals better than us? Absolutely not.”
On Tuesday evening, the Trojans were back in action with their home opener against a frisky Frankfort squad. Follow Nick Carroll on Facebook or Twitter to check for the latest results. o
Last week
Beat Hedgesville 2-1
Lost to Spring Mills 10-0
vs. Frankfort (Tuesday)
Season Record: 1-1
Next UP
opponent: Keyser
when: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
where: Rannells Field
opponent: Frankfort
when: 6 p.m., Tuesday
where: Short Gap
Project Development and Sports Editor
