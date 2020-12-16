On Monday Dec. 14, the 1st round of COVID vaccines were distributed across the Mountain State highlighted by Governor Justice taking a shot in the arm.
After Big Jim rolled up his sleeves and accepted his injection with glee, my mind began to drift. How this would impact sports?
If the Governor willingly offered his body up for experimentation, how long would it take until that same governor made it mandatory for children to take the vaccine?
Right now kids enrolled in public school need a certificate of immunization, which may include vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.
All of the data strongly suggests that children are not susceptible to negative symptoms from COVID compared to senior citizens or those with inherent health risks.
But let’s discuss whether the vaccine is mandatory or necessary to play sports.
No Vaccine Needed
Simply stated, the vaccine is unproven.
The self-proclaimed COVID Czar of West Virginia, Dr. Clay Marsh stated on Monday’s press briefing, “The COVID-19 vaccine may be the safest vaccine ever manufactured.”
Unproven statements like this are the reason why the common public continues to be skeptical of government officials. Safest in the history of medicine?
How can he make this claim before 1 person has ever been stabbed with the needle? If the COVID vaccine is so safe, then why isn’t the prevention rate 100% instead of 95%?
Something doesn’t add up.
Look, I’m far from an anti-vaccer, but no need to shove unsubstantiated propaganda down our throats. This isn’t North Nuremberg in the 1930’s or North Korea today, so let’s give the public some respect for their cautious approach to the acceptance of this vaccine.
With that said, is a vaccine really needed for children to play sports given their natural armor against COVID?
Mandatory Vaccine
As we have learned throughout this pandemic, anytime there are large groups of people gathered in close proximity, the chance for spread multiplies drastically.
Sports, by their very nature, require groups of people to come together. If various youth leagues including the SSAC require the vaccine, the concept of sports returning to normality might be comforting for high-risk fans.
While normalcy is the goal, perhaps liability will be the driving factor.
Although hard to predict, there may be many leagues that require participants to be vaccinated, or else insurance premiums may be heightened extensively.
For example, if an organization like the Mini-T’s has children compete in a sport that is considered “high risk” in terms of transmission, will insurance companies make it mandatory to have a COVID clause attached to protect the organization from a lawsuit?
In this litigation happy society, I anticipate anything that can be sued, will get sued.
So perhaps the only way for leagues to protect themselves financially is to require children to get the vaccine. These are murky waters for any organization to wade into.
Will you make your child get the vaccine just so he can catch a football?
Conclusion
These are just my thoughts. No decisions have been made.
Most weeks I like to present a subject, make a persuasive argument that favors my opinion, then come to a solution that satisfies my ego.
This week I don’t have that answer. This week I am asking you, the readers, to think about the impact of the vaccine on youth sports.
What are the right decisions to be made concerning the vaccine?
Your feedback and input is appreciated.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.