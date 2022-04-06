Trojan girls race to 2nd place in Tornado Alley
KEYSER – The Trojan girls tallied 105 points at Alumni Field in Mineral County last week, which was good enough to claim 2nd place.
Preston won the girls’ side of the meet with 165 points overall, while Moorefield took 3rd with 71 points.
“The girls have more people to put in different events and that makes a difference for us,” said coach Duane Colebank.
“Even though it was cold, the girls stepped up and did well. It was a good team effort.”
Freshman Lynnea Clark won a pair of sprints, the 100 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash, setting the pace for HHS.
“She keeps working and keeps getting better,” commented coach Colebank on Clark’s performance.
Colebank complimented the strong showing from freshman Lydia Moreland, who took 1st in the Long Jump and 3rd in the 100m and 300m Hurdles.
In the field, Milly Wilson took 3rd in Shot Put, while Trinity Martin and Kora McBride both took bronze in High Jump.
Coach Colebank pointed out that Ambrielle Odom is a girl to keep an eye on as she continues to improve due to her relentless work ethic.
On the boys’ side of the meet, the Trojans took 5th place, just edging out Berkeley Springs by 1 point.
“We still had a pretty good showing,” said Colebank.
“As far as I’m concerned, we could have moved up possibly 1 more spot. It’s harder with fewer numbers because you don’t want to run 1 or 2 kids to death.”
Outside of the relay teams, only Mason Cardamone and Devin Michael managed a top-3 finish.
Cardamone snagged bronze in the 3200 Meters (11:39.61), while Michael grabbed 3rd in the High Jump, clearing
5-feet, 4-inches.
The Saturday meet at John Handley let the Trojans know they have some work to do to catch the best in the region.
“We have some opportunities to get better,” said Colebank.
“Overall, we weren’t that bad off.”
Girls Team Results
1. Preston – 165
2. Hampshire – 105
3. Moorefield – 71
4. Keyser – 62
5. Berkeley Springs – 45
6. Petersburg – 35
7. Tucker – 22
8. Pendleton County – 9
9. Union – 8
Boys Team Results
1. Keyser – 184.5
2. Southern Garrett – 95
3. Moorefield – 63.5
4. Preston – 54
5. Hampshire – 42
6. Berkeley Springs – 41
7. Tucker County – 33
8. Petersburg – 30
9. Pendleton County – 10
10. Union – 1
HHS Individual Results
Girls (Top 3 finish)
100 Meters
1. Lynnea Clark, 14.40
200 Meters
1. Lynnea Clark, 29.83
100m Hurdles
3. Lydia Moreland, 18.38
300m Hurdles
3. Lydia Moreland, 57.35
4x100 Relay
2. Nevaeh Church, Kora McBride, Teagan Werner, Lynnea Clark, 56.18
4x800 Relay
1. Abby Hall, Isabella Hochard, Emalee Bradley, Alex Kile, 12:18.34
Shot Put
3. Milly Wilson, 29-05.00
High Jump
T3. Kora McBride, 4-02.00
T3. Trinity Martin, 4-02.00
Long Jump
1. Lydia Moreland, 12-11.00
3. Trinity Martin, 12-03.50
Boys (Top 3 finish)
3200 Meters
3. Mason Cardamone, 11:39.61
4x100 Relay
3. Jacob Anderson, Nathaniel Damewood, Gavin Hott, Devin Michael, 49.81
4x200 Relay
3. Ethan Burkett, Nathaniel Damewood, Gavin Hott, Gentry Shockey, 1:45.03
4x110 Shuttle Hurdles
3. Justin Frazer, Gentry Shockey, Devin Michael, Ethan Burkett, 1:14.20
High Jump
3. Devin Michael, 5-04.00
Team Results John Handley
Girls (29 teams)
1. Middletown – 71
2. Jefferson – 62.5
3. Fauquier – 59
T27. Hampshire – 5
Boys (29 teams)
1. Jefferson – 92
2. Loudon Valley – 69
T3. John Handley – 66
T3. Loudon County – 66
29. Hampshire – 0
