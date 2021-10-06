Back in Sports: Oct. 6

50 years ago
Fired-up Hampshire rolled to a 38-6 victory over Ridgeley last Friday night at the Trojan field. Bob Ayers had an outstanding evening for Hampshire, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter to lead the Trojans 25-0. Ludwick also scored a touchdown the first quarter.
The “Green Machine,” first in the Tri-Valley Conference and Potomac Valley Conference, both with 3-0 records, ran its winning streak to eight consecutive games in the Tri-Valley Conference.
40 years ago
Hampshire High School is joining schools across the country to celebrate National High School Activities Week, October 19-25, 1981.
Athletic Director Mr. Paul Clovis stated, “The week will emphasize the value of athletic and nonathletic activities programs to both the student participants and the community as a whole.”
“The activities program of Hampshire High School involves 42 percent of the student body while using only two percent of the school budget. That’s a tremendous bargain, and the community needs to know it.”
30 years ago
Lisa Edwards scored 17 points and Heather Abramski added 11 points and seven blocked shots as the Hampshire girls’ basketball team held off a second-half Keyser rally to earn a 34-30 victory over the Golden Tornado last Wednesday night at Keyser.
20 years ago
SHORT GAP — A sign should have read: Flight BW&A leaving tonight.
Arguably the two fleetest running backs in the area, Bryan Wright and Alex Lee, teamed up for all five Hampshire touchdowns on the night and rushed for 226 of the Trojans’ 228 rushing yards in the 36-20 win over Frankfort Friday night.
Lee also accounted for 92 of the 114 yards gained through the air for the Trojans as well.
While BW&A was flying high, the lead Falcon of the flock, Lorin Noel and his passing attack were basically grounded, with Noel, completing only seven of 25 passes for 74 yards and no TDs.
After a silent first quarter, Frankfort struck first with fullback Richard Kimble scoring from two yards out, converting on a Trojan fumble near midfield.
10 years ago
The girls of Hampshire High’s volleyball team may find life on the road to their liking.
They better, since they just wrapped up a winning road trip and face another seven away games — or more — starting Thursday. The Trojans swept Northern’s Huskies Monday night in Accident, Md., to wrap up a 3-1 record in four away matches. Only powerful Fort Hill put a dent in the record. ο
