Archery season is a mere 5 weeks away, meaning it is time to decide what you’ll be sending at deer. There are many types of heads on the market, for all sorts of situations and ideals.
Like rifle calibers, people certainly have their preferences and are usually quick on the gun to argue for what they think is best. Like anyone who spends much time with a bow in hand, I know what I like to put on the tip of my arrows, but will try to remain neutral simply for argument’s sake.
There are 4 main categories of broadheads that are being used today with our modern compound bows: cut-on-contact, interchangeable fixed, hybrid and mechanical.
Each of these types of head brings something different to the table and is up to the shooter to decide on what they like. Although they will be able to kill deer, each style has different pros and cons.
Cut-on-Contact
Perhaps the oldest style of head known to man, cut-on-contact heads have fixed blades, and usually only have 2 or 3 blades.
The best thing about them is that they can be easily sharpened, and produce an enormous amount of penetration due to the small amount of resistance that it creates when shot into an object.
Since they typically have a gradual blade angle, the arrow can push through things with little effort, which allows the arrow to maintain speed for a longer amount of time. Cut-on-contacts are also more durable, as they are generally made out of heavier, higher grade steel than replaceable options.
The cons of these heads are that they typically have a small cutting diameter, resulting in less blood loss on the ground. Even though cut-on-contacts produce a lot more penetration, the blood trails are often not as good as other options.
Replaceable Fixed Blade
There are a lot of manufacturers of replaceable fixed blade broadheads, but some of the most popular styles are those of Muzzy and the NAP Thunderhead. Like cut-on-contacts, the replaceable have fixed blades, but generally come in a 3 to 4-blade configuration, and have blades that can be easily popped off and replaced, hence the name.
The main advantage of replaceable blades is being able to swap dull blades for sharp ones instead of having to sharpen them yourself.
The heads generally come with a chisel-type tip, which doesn’t produce as much penetration of a cut-on-contact, but still does a pretty decent job.
Cons of these heads are similar to the cut-on-contacts, as they are both fixed blades and generally have smaller entry and exit holes. Since the holes are smaller, blood trails are generally less impressive.
With that being said, I do believe that having 2 holes is better than 1, which seems to happen a lot more with a fixed blade head.
Hybrid
Hybrid heads are a mix of a mechanical and fixed blade, usually having 2 fixed blades and 2 mechanical blades. Honestly, not too many people seem to use these heads, but a lot of manufacturers produce them.
The selling point of this style of head is that even if the mechanical blades don’t open, the fixed blades will do the job. I had this happen in 2015 on a beautiful WV buck. When the hybrid heads came onto the market, I decided to test them out.
Upon recovery of my 1st animal with them, I noticed that none of the mechanical blades opened, so I promptly threw them in the trash. Even though I had a bad experience, some people really like them, but like anything with moving parts, they are prone to fail.
Mechanical
Possibly the most popular style of head right now, pretty much every manufacturer is making some sort of large cutting mechanical. Generally, these heads will fly right with your field points, requiring little to no tuning.
When working properly, they can produce large wound channels because of their large diameters when fully deployed. When working properly, it is hard to beat a mechanical, but it can also be a double-edged sword.
One of the main issues with mechanical broadheads is also the best thing about them: their large cutting surface. Cutting a large swath is great, as long as it penetrates through the animal.
It seems as though more often than not large mechanicals stop before exiting the animal. This is because of a major loss of kinetic energy when opening in the animal. Another con is the dull, flimsy blades they often come with.
Since the blades are generally flimsy, low-quality steel, it is pretty much impossible to get them razor-sharp, which is another reason for poor penetration. Rather than cutting through hide and tissue, they end up being pushed through it.
Like mentioned before, there are many pros and cons to all styles of broadheads. Each individual needs to discover what he or she likes through extensive testing. I recommend buying as many styles and brands of broadheads as possible and shoot them at various targets and yardages. ο
