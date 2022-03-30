Season 7 solidifies success
AUGUSTA – The formula is tried and true. God, family, hunting and friends.
“In 7 years we have made a lot of friends and traveled to a lot of new places,” said Bone Shack owner Jody Frye.
“We feel very blessed by this,” added co-host Joey Charlton.
“Most shows don’t make it 2 years and for us to be on year 7, it feels pretty special.”
The premise of the show sounds simple: recording kids, friends and families while having a good time out on a hunting trip.
That winning formula continues to pay dividends as the Pursuit Channel showcases “Bone Shack Outdoors” in 2 different time slots again this season.
Starting on Tuesday, March 29, episode 1 will air at 6:30 a.m. and then again on Sunday April 3 at 7:30 a.m.
“We have an awesome lineup of hunts,” exclaimed Charlton.
Season 7 will feature a few firsts as Natalie Charlton get her 1st buck ever and Parker Charlton takes down his 1st hog.
In episode 1, Easton Frye starts off the season with a gun hunt in the Lone Star State then they head to Ohio and follow J.J. Charlton on a bow hunt in God’s creation.
“Now I enjoy watching my kids follow with the same passion for the outdoors that I have,” said Jody Frye.
“My favorite part of the season is the kids. Just to see their expression, anticipation, excitement the smiles on their faces. Hopefully we can continue making friends and traveling to new places.”
Perhaps one of the best parts of having an established and successful program is that finding sponsorships and establishing relationships is simpler now.
“We have made it over the hump and things are getting much easier for us,” said Charlton.
“We have built some great relationships over the past 7 years with folks all over the US and with our sponsors. We have picked up some really big name sponsors here lately including Xpedition Archery, Reveal by Tactacam, Tactacam, Xpedition Crossbows. This is in addition to our partners B.Tuff Jeans, Whitetail Trophy Hunts and Jolin Concrete which have been with us since day 1.”
Frye and Charlton are very appreciative of the support they have received across the United States, but especially here in their home state of West Virginia.
“You all have helped us grow our ratings tremendously and we couldn’t do this without your support,” said Charlton.
“We also would like to give a shout-out to our military for keeping us free and to the good Lord above for the opportunity to do this.”
Will season 7 be the final lap for the Bone Shack Boys?
“There is no end in sight,” confirmed Frye.
“My love and passion for the outdoors has been apart of me since I was a young man. I hope this will continue for as long as possible.”
If you are interested in advertising and airtime on the show feel free to reach out and contact ‘Bone Shack Outdoors’.
Where to watch
Bone Shack Outdoors
Pursuit Channel
Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m.
Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
Live TV
Dish Network 393
DirecTV 604
Centurylink Prism 1677
Fios by Verizon 818
Comcast Xfinity 1238 HD
Comcast Xfinity 1238 SD
AT&T U-verse 1683
Cox Media
On Demand
Amazon Fire
Android
Roku
iOS
Streaming
Samsung TV Plus 1185
STIRR Channel 485
Xumo 716
Vizio 756
Glewed TV
Klowd TV
SelectTV
Sports TV
Local Now
