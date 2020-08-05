Three professional sports leagues have restarted under the cloud of COVID-19, but which league is doing it best?
With challenges abundant, several factors have weighed heavily upon the restart success of the NBA, the NHL and MLB including bubble setup, meaningful games and politics.
Bubble Setup
Best: NHL
Commissioner Gary Bettman should be applauded for his double bubble concept. So far, both bubbles have worked to perfection. As of Tuesday, Aug. 4, there have been no reported cases since play has resumed. A total of 24 teams are split in half as Eastern Conference foes faceoff in Toronto while Western Conference opponents play in Edmonton.
Worst: MLB
With no bubble in place, MLB has embarrased itself early and often. Cases have exploded in Miami’s clubhouse while the case count in St. Louis continues to climb. Both teams have been forced to postpone games. The domino effect is already taking place as teams who played against the Cardinals and Marlins recently have also been forced to postpone games. Commissioner Rob Manfred deflected blame and pointed the finger at players stating, “The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now.”
Meaningful games
Best: NHL
No doubt the path to Lord Stanley’s Cup is strange in 2020, however, the restart features meaningful games from the puck drop of game 1. With 24 teams alive to engrave their names on the best trophy in sports, the thrill of restarting with a playoff atmosphere is 2nd to none.
The top 4 teams in each conference will play a round-robin tournament for playoff seeding, while the other 8 teams from each conference play a best-of-five series to determine who reaches the Round of 16. Simply restated, all games have meaning.
Worst: NBA
For some strange reason, Commissioner Adam Silver decided to have 22 teams return to play instead of jumping right into the playoffs. Bad move.
The NBA included 16 teams in postseason spots plus 6 additional teams within 6 games of the final spot in each conference. Then each team will play 8 games to determine playoff seeding. If after 8 games the 9-seed in either conference is within 4 games of the 8-seed, a play-in tournament will take place where the 9th seed can qualify for the playoffs by winning 2 games while the 8th seed just needs to win once (If you understood the gobbledygook I just spewed, you are either Archimedes or Pinocchio).
Meanwhile teams that have already punched their playoff ticket loaf up and down the court as players appear disinterested.
Politics
Best: NHL
Prior to the puck drop at the Chicago Blackhawks - Edmonton Oilers game, Minnesota Wild defensemen spoke on behalf of the NHL and Hockey Diversity Alliance in a brief speech that pleaded for people to fight against racism.
The NHL acknowledged the social movement and then went on it’s business of playing hockey. Exactly what fans have been clamoring for: normalcy.
Sports are often a sanctuary for fans to get away from the ugliness in society and the NHL did a tasteful job walking the narrow tightrope of politics in sports.
Worst: NBA
Enough is enough. I just wanna watch hoops.
I certainly respect the players’ right to make political statements, whether or not I agree or disagree (Want my stance on the matter? Simply sneak a peak at me during the national anthem at any HHS game).
It’s nonstop and it’s everywhere. On the court, #BlackLivesMatter stretches from one end to another. Player jerseys have swapped last names with politically approved statements. Last weekend, I was trying to figure out who a player was. I wasn’t sure if it was the former 1st overall draft pick Markelle Fultz now playing for the Magic. I couldn’t confirm his identity because instead of “Fultz” stitched on his back, I was left with “Respect Us.”
All of that aside, perhaps the most perplexing situation regarding the social justice movement was the attack on Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac for standing for the national anthem and not wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt. Criticism and hate from people screaming for equality and rights was downright distasteful.
After the game, Isaac stated he doesn’t believe kneeling and putting on a T-shirt is an answer to inequality. I agree. For those of you unfamiliar with Jonathan Isaac, he is a black man and an ordained minister.
Conclusion: Three pro leagues are back and the men sporting blades of steel have outdone their counterparts. o
