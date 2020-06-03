People need people. Never has that been more evident.
Annapolis, Indianapolis and Minneapolis were all flooded with protesters throughout the week, as metropolitans from sea to shining sea drowned in hate.
While large groups gathered to destroy urban America, a small group gathering in a sleepy mountain town rallied together to improve the future of youth athletics.
This is the story America needs right now. It highlights perhaps the greatest virtue of the founding fathers: the willingness to compromise.
Democrat, Republican, Left, Right, Liberal, Conservative, Cat, Dog, Pepsi, Coke, Android, iPhone, WVU, Pitt, Graduation, Turf Project. Regarding the final 2 oppositions, the willingness to compromise made this weekend as great as possible under dreadful circumstances thanks to COVID.
With an assist from Mother Nature, Friday bloomed with sunshine, smiles, and tears of joy as diplomas were distributed to the class of 2020.
Was the graduation ceremony what the seniors DESERVED? No. That’s obvious.
But was the mini-ceremony good enough under the conditions caused by the pandemic? Yes.
Once again the word compromise comes into play as a set of challenging conditions left the BOE handcuffed. Pages will forever remain blank in the final chapters of the class of 2020, yet perhaps, this class will have the most memorable senior weekend of all-time.
The mid-summer extravaganza dedicated to the class of 2020 at Wapacoma could be the coolest ceremony of all-time. A relaxing atmosphere in nature away from the schoolyard with family and friends sounds like a nice way to commemorate the conclusion of any high school career. It certainly was better than mine.
A half empty Joyce Athletic & Convocation Center on the campus of Notre Dame lacked intimacy and pizzaz as a monotone speaker quickly rattled off names in a ceremony that didn’t even allow a photo op on stage. The 2020 ceremony might not have been PERFECT for HHS grads but the word compromise comes to mind, and compromise brought a pretty good solution to the problem at hand.
What else did compromise bring about?
The ability to save some cash and upgrade the facilities at Hampshire High. After raising over $900,000, the Rannells Field turf project got underway with the repurposing of sod from the football field to the baseball field.
Compromise was needed from the BOE to approve early work on the project, and their allowance to let volunteers upgrade athletic facilities was met with applause and rewarded with a job well done.
The sports community was starved for camaraderie and that was on full display on Saturday as folks rolled up their sleeves and worked together to get a monumental task accomplished.
While unrolling some sod with my buddy Josh Crawford, we talked about what should have been going on at noon on Saturday, a Post 91 double-header against Clarksburg.
We both agreed we miss the actual games being played out on the diamond, but perhaps the interaction amongst people is the thing we miss the most.
Once again, people need people. People need people and to work in groups of people. Groups can work together to destroy buildings and conversely they can work together and compromise for the good of the community.
Hampshire County is filled with folks that have differing opinions on how to operate, however, we have something the rest of America has forgotten; the ability to compromise. o
