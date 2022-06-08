The final chapter
Two straight months of early mornings and steep hikes concluded last weekend in the northeast. I had been planning to finish up my season in New England for the past few months, and as the time arrived, I could not wait for school to let out so that I could hop in my truck and make the 9-hour drive to the middle part of Vermont.
With no prior knowledge of this particular area, I studied topographical maps and photos with hopes of finding areas that contained lots of agriculture. Since most of the New England states are open trespass – meaning as long as the ground is not posted, you are allowed to hunt it so long as you let the owner know you are there – I planned to drive around and attempt to find gobblers in fields, then make moves on them depending on each individual situation.
After a long night of driving, I finally pulled into a grocery store parking lot around 2 a.m. and leaned my seat back to catch a few hours of sleep before waking up to begin hunting.
Tag 1
The 4 a.m. alarm rang in my ears as I hopped out of the front seat of my Tacoma and began to get dressed. The plan was to drive to a high point that I had picked out on the map and listen from there. If I heard a turkey gobble, I would leave a note on the landowner’s door and go in after it, so long as the ground wasn’t posted.
As daylight broke, the wind picked up and hearing a turkey was out of the question. Slightly irritated, but not upset, I go back in my truck and began cruising the back roads simply to get a view of the area. Not long after, I drove by a cut soybean field and saw a large blob on the edge. Immediately whipping my truck into the ditch, I grabbed the binoculars off the dash and peered through them to see a gobbler strutting in a perfect location.
“Awesome,” I thought as I drove on, looking for a place to turn around. Roughly half a mile down the road, I pulled over in a wide spot and much to my amazement, found another gobbler strutting in a cut corn field.
“Well heck,” I said to myself, “I might as well just go after this one.” The ground was not posted, and there was a man sitting on the porch of a house right next to the field the turkey was in, and after a brief conversation, I was gearing up and heading in.
This particular area was river bottom ground. Basically, there were lots of fields that were separated by fencerows and were tucked right up against the river. The turkey I was going after was right along the edge of a large field next to the river, which put him in a perfect spot to ambush.
Making a large loop to stay out of view, I made my way through the field and into the timber alongside the river, then dropped down amongst the bank to stay out of sight. My plan was to stay down in the river and move to where I had last seen the gobbler strutting, then crawl to the top of the bank and hopefully be within shotgun range (yes, I know bush-whacking a turkey is not as fun as yelping them up, but you gotta do what you gotta do sometimes).
Hurrying down the river, I finally arrived at the place I had marked the strutter at. Slowing down, I pulled my facemask up, put a mouth call in, and slowly began climbing up the bank. Arriving at the top with my gun at the ready, I surveyed the scene to find nothing there.
“Hmm, he must’ve moved,” I thought to myself, and just as I finished that, a gobble erupted roughly 100 yards away, down the edge of the river.
Knowing he was still in the field, I crawled to the closest tree and sat down. As a test, I let out a few yelps on my mouth call and to my surprise, he responded immediately. About that time, I caught a glimpse of his tail fan running to me, and I readied my shotgun. Although I was in a great situation, there was a major issue. The grass between the riverbank and the cut cornfield was nearly 4 feet tall, making it really difficult to see out into the field from my seated position. I could hear the gobbler approaching as he gobbled his head off, and was close each time.
Finally, I could tell he was within 15 yards simply from his gobbles and his deafening drumming, but I just could not see him. I did my best to raise my head and was able to make out the top of his tail fan. Knowing that I had to make a move quickly, I waited until he was turned in the opposite direction, then I got into a half stand/crouch, which enabled me to see about half of his body, but his head was still out of view. After giving him a few yelps, he threw an ear-shattering gobble my way, then poked his head up into view. The bead settled on his waddles, and I squeezed the trigger. After only an hour of hunting, I had filled my 1st Vermont tag and started off my best weekend of turkey hunting in grand fashion.
Tag 2
I spent the rest of my 1st day scouting and affirming permission on a few other pieces of property where I found turkeys. Just before dark, I watched 3 long beards walk through a fence row on their way to where I assumed they were going to roost, a small block of timber roughly 75 yards from the fence row where I had watched them disappear.
For the next morning, I planned to be sitting in the fencerow, facing the small block of timber well before daylight, with hopes they would pitch out within shotgun range, into a small field in front of me. As darkness took over, I drove to a public river access and parked my truck to sleep for the night; saying I was exhausted would be an understatement.
The alarm went off at 3:30 on the 2nd morning of my trip, and I had a spring in my step since I knew I was going to be sitting close to a few gobblers. Parking my truck at the bottom of a hill, I climbed my way to the top of a ridge to the fencerow where I had seen the gobblers disappear the night before.
A half-hour before the 1st hint of light, I heard what I thought to be a gobbler drumming to my right, roughly 30 yards away. My biggest fear was affirmed a few minutes later when an earth-shattering gobble sounded off in the darkness.
The toms had not ventured to the small block of timber in front of me, but instead roosted in the fencerow I was sitting in. I should have used the cover of darkness to slightly readjust my setup, as I was pointed in the wrong direction, but I was too scared to move in fear that I would draw attention to my location.
Instead, I listened to the trio of gobblers drum and gobble until daylight, then watched as they pitched down within gun range. Normally, this would be a great thing, but I found myself battling with tall grass once again.
The gobblers pitched down right behind a berm with tall grass, which enabled me to swing my gun in their direction, but that was it. Their drumming was deafening; they had to have been within 20 yards of me for 5 solid minutes, but I simply could not see them.
Suddenly, a red head popped into view above the grass, and I made a horrible decision by slightly moving my gun to line the bead up, but in doing so, the tom saw me and began to retreat. This normally would be alright with the tom being so close, because I would just shoot it as it was walking away, but since I could not see its retreat, I screwed myself by not letting the situation play out longer. Irritated with my poor judgment, I listened as the toms putted and walked away, and decided to stand up as a last-ditch effort, but it was no use: I had screwed up.
Upset with myself, I left and began walking in the direction where I had heard another turkey gobbling just after daylight. I was roughly a half-mile away, basically as far away as I could have heard one, but since he was the only other game in town, I decided to go for it.
Covering the distance as fast as I could, it was apparent the turkey was in a field most likely strutting and gobbling at will.
For the record, I absolutely hate field turkeys. I would much rather hunt them in the hardwoods where I can yelp them up in a traditional sense, but being crunched for time, I decided to go after him anyway.
Nearing the field he was in, I got to a place where the timber’s shadow would camouflage me, while I was able to glass the field with my binoculars. After a little bit of glasswork, I picked the strutting turkey out and began devising a plan on how to get within shotgun range of him. Since I was probably 300 yards away from the tom at this point, I decided to make a large swing around the field, and crawl into a little finger of woods that stuck out into it, this would allow me to crawl out into the field and hopefully within range.
Wasting no time, I ran through the woods to get to the point where the finger of trees and bushes protruded into the field. The entire time I moved, the turkey gobbled relentlessly for whatever reason. In my younger years, I would have set up in the woods and tried to call him in, but through experience, I have learned that the chance of calling in a field bird is very low. They just like to sit out there and get your hopes up by gobbling, but never actually want to commit.
Once I got to the finger of brush, I estimated that I was within 150 yards of the turkey based on the volume of his gobbles. Preparing to take my game to the ground, I shed my vest and binoculars, then threw a mouth call into my cheek and proceeded with the task at hand.
Covering 50 yards on my hand and knees, I got to a point where I could start to see the field, which told me it was time to get on my belly. Gaining another 20 yards on my belly brought me to a slight predicament.
The turkey was still gobbling really well, giving away his location every few minutes, but a swamp lay between me and the edge of the field which was a mere 20 yards away.
Assuming he was within range of the edge of the field, I knew that I could not stand up without being seen, I decided to grit my teeth and crawl through 6 inches of standing water and muck to get to my destination. Exiting the swamp soaked to the bone, and muddy as could be, I slithered the last few feet to the edge of the field and poked my head out behind a large bush.
There he was, strutting, 70 yards away in all his glory. I watched for a few minutes as he strutted and gobbled with hopes he would drift a few yards closer, but instead noticed that he was slowly fading to the right. Knowing that I had to keep up with him, I retreated back into the swamp, and brawled another 20 yards down the field, then slithered my way back up to the field edge again.
Just as I poked my head up to see, a hen walked by me within 10 feet and noticed that something was out of place. She didn’t spook, but she was definitely on edge and started walking toward the gobbler, who was now in range.
Now it was now or never, I slowly raised my gun and leaned out into an opening. Placing the bead on the tom’s neck, I squeezed off and watched as he folded to the ground. Soaked to the bone, I was tagged out in Vermont in only 3 total hours of hunting.
Tag 3
Since I had tagged out so quickly in Vermont, I decided to run over to New Hampshire, as I simply did not want my turkey season to end, especially since I had scheduled this to be a 4-day trip, and it was only day 2. After going through a painful process to find a license dealer that was open on Memorial Day weekend, I decided to head to the northern part of the state where there looked to be quite a bit of agriculture, but after arriving, I was disappointed to find that most of the fields that showed up as AG on the map, were merely knew high hay fields, which are kryptonite to turkeys.
Spending the afternoon driving around and getting to know the unit, a piece of ground caught my eye because of a wide powerline that had been bush-hogged. Figuring that since it was the only mowed field in the area, there might be turkeys using it, I decided to talk to the landowners and see if they minded that I spent a few days hunting. After a brief conversation, I was given the OK, and the scheming began.
Noticing the powerline ran to the top of a large hill, I decided to hike to the top, then sit and observe much as I would for an observation sit during archery season.
Patience paid off; just before dark, 2 long beards and 6 jakes emerged from the timber and began feeding on one side of the powerline to the other.
Although it is legal to hunt all day in New Hampshire, I decided rather than putting a stalk on them, to watch, and try to get a really good bead on where they flew up so that I could make a tactical move in the morning. To my surprise, I watched as the group of turkeys flew up into trees right along the field edge. After waiting until pitch darkness, I walk past the turkeys and back to my truck.
The farmer had graciously agreed to let me sleep in my truck on his property, which was great because I knew I was going to have to wake up quite early to sneak in under the flock of turkeys. Assuming they were going to pitch out into the powerline, I decided to sit right underneath them, in hopes they would be within shotgun range when their feet hit the ground. I left my truck at 3:30 and was in position before 4. Shortly after I sat down, an owl hooted over my shoulder and a turkey gobbled directly above me, sending a shiver down my spine.
“Perfect,” I thought to myself. I knew I was in the game, but I was going to have to remain motionless for the next hour until he flew down.
As the minutes ticked away, the pain set in as I was sitting slightly downhill, and to keep from siding, I had to lock my quad muscles and knees, which was alright for a short amount of time but became excruciating after a while.
The turkey above me gobbled his head off as the darkness turned to grey light, then to full daylight. Praying he was going to pitch out at any moment, I was hoping more for relief than a trigger pull.
Just as I thought I wasn’t going to be able to take it any longer, turkeys began pitching out into the field directly in front of me.
First, 4 jakes flew down within 30 yards, then finally the long beards. Almost shocked that my plan had worked up to this point, I moved my gun slightly to the right as the lead gobbler popped into strut.
Yelping a few times on my mouth call, the tom stuck his head up directly in line with the bead on my gun, and I pulled the trigger for the final time in 2022.
I could not have asked for a better end to my turkey season. Three toms in 3 days does not happen very often, but I was lucky enough to have a lot of things go my way. There is nothing that I love more than putting my boots on new dirt, and exploring the country with a shotgun over my shoulder and a call in my cheek.
Although I am worn down and tired from the past 2 months of hunting, I am already scheming for 2023 and the destinations that come with it. o
