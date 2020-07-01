KEYSER – Thursday, June 25 marked the end of a long hiatus from team sports as the Hampshire Heat Little League baseball squad trotted onto Kitzmiller Memorial Ballfield in Keyser to play in their first game of the season.
“I just love it,” said Coach Brian Hott when asked how it felt to be back on the diamond.
“Getting kids back out here practicing and having fun, learning the game, and preparing them for Coach VanMeter at the high school level so they are ready to go, it’s a great feeling.”
After Hampshire’s Little League board decided to cancel the 2020 season on the first day of June, youth baseball looked primed to go down the drain this summer, however, just 3 days later, Mineral County Little League announced their 2020 season would still take place while allowing kids from adjacent counties to participate.
The Hampshire Heat Major League team was one of the beneficiaries of that decision to allow teams/players from counties outside of Mineral.
“This group of boys have been playing together for about 4 years,” Hott explained. “So it was easy to just send out a text and get parents that wanted their kids to play ball out here. With this entire group of kids, all they do is want to play ball.”
On Thursday evening, it was opening day for the Hampshire, but the Heat came out on the short end of the stick as the Keyser Twins won 6-2.
Channing Wilt had a monster day at the plate for Hampshire going 3-for-3 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Landon Whitacre also added a double in the top of the 4th inning as the team finished with a total of 4 hits. Whitacre showed off his skills on the mound as well for 2-innings tossing 5 strikeouts and giving up only 2 hits and 1 walk. Mark Richman, Landin Ludwick, and Zeke McDonald combined their efforts throwing 4 strikeouts.
Zeke McDonald had a great time on the mound, tossing 2 strikeouts in 1 inning of play, but most of all he was excited to be around his buddies once again.
“Having fun,” said Zeke when asked what’s the best part of being back.
“For the most part it has been nothing but positive,” said Coach Hott.
“You have a few kids that would still rather sit and play video games, but for the most part they love being out here on the field and being with their friends, so it’s a good thing.”
So what’s the hardest part about playing in Keyser this summer?
“It can be difficult for everyone to have to use Mineral County as our home field and not being able to play in Romney. Even if the kids don’t get here until right at game time, it is still a positive because we are out here playing ball.”
On Tuesday night, the Hampshire Heat was back at Kitzmiller Field playing against the Keyser Pirates.
The Buccos managed to hold Hampshire scoreless until the 6th inning, en route to a 3-1 victory over the Heat.
Mark Richman led Hampshire at the plate with 2 hits (both double) and 1 RBI. Brayden Hott also recorded a hit while Channing Wilt scored the only run.
Wilt had an excellent day on the mound, throwing 9 strikeouts over the course of 4 innings, allowing only 1 earned run and 1 hit. Landin Ludwick tossed 1-inning of relief and recorded 2 strikeouts.
Next up for Hampshire is a game against the Fort Ashby Red Sox on July 2 at 6 p.m. in Burlington. o
