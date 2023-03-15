CHARLESTON – The No. 8 seeded Hampshire Trojans (14-11) traveled to Charleston last Thursday and gave No. 1 North Marion (23-1) one heck of a fight before the Huskies prevailed 52-45 in the state quarterfinals.
“It was a great, hard-fought game,” said North Marion head coach Michael Parrish.
“They play great defense.”
Entering the contest setting, the tempo was a key factor for the Trojans as they tried to limit the impact of the Husky press.
“I thought we handled the press pretty well,” said Crane.
“We weren’t finishing on the other end. We had good looks, but it just wasn’t finishing for us. We worked and worked and worked on trying to limit the turnovers and slowing down the game, and not let them run. That’s their game, and that’s what they do, and really I thought we did a good job of it. Just have to make baskets when you are at this level.”
In the first quarter, the Trojans had a few butterflies in their stomach as they missed several open layups, uncharacteristic of HHS.
North Marion grabbed a nine-point lead with 16 seconds left in the first quarter, but an Izzy Blomquist jumpshot made it 13-6 entering the second quarter.
After shaking off the nerves of the big stage, Hampshire found their rhythm in the second quarter as they outscored the Huskies 20-14 to make it a 1-point game 27-26 at intermission.
The Trojans continued to look strong early in the second half, regaining the lead 32-31 at the 5:42 mark of the third quarter thanks to a tip-in by senior Carisma Shanholtz. North Marion closed the third quarter with a 9-2 run to make it 40-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Hampshire continued to battle throughout the final eight minutes, trimming the Husky lead down to 4 points several times; however, North Marion was able to keep it a two-possession ball game thanks to excellent free throw shooting.
The Huskies converted 16-of-18 (89%) at the charity stripe, with 8 of those coming late in the second half.
The Trojan strategy was executed to near perfection; however, Hampshire simply needed to hit a few more shots to pull off the upset.
“The second half, I thought we slowed it down well, but just (didn’t) execute on offense and put the ball in the hole,” said Crane.
Junior PG Izzy Blomquist led HHS with 16 points and 2 steals.
“Izzy plays all over the East Coast, and not to put anybody down on our team, but if we had some pure shooters, you wouldn’t be able to double-team her and help on her, and you would see the stats really explode if that was the case,” said coach Crane.
Trojan freshman Della Knight had her best game of the season, posting a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“Della had a monster game,” said Crane.
“She grew throughout the entire season, and for her to step up on this stage and do that is phenomenal.”
Senior Liz Pryor left her heart on the court and finished with 8 points and 9 rebounds.
“Liz is one of the hardest working players on the team, no doubt about it,” said Crane. “The work she does in the offseason on her own is top of the line.”
Hannah Ault tallied 5 points with 4 assists and 2 steals, while Mulledy Jane Cook scored 4 points with 2 rebounds.
Senior Carisma Shanholtz scored 2 points and pulled down 8 boards.
Before the postgame interview concluded, Liz Pryor pointed out the importance of head coach Troy Crane coming in and rallying this Trojan team.
“I think he really stepped up for us, or we wouldn’t have had a season,” said senior Liz Pryor holding back tears.
North Marion went on to win the class AAA championship defeating Philip Barbour 88-60, for its first state championship since securing a three-peat in 2011. o
