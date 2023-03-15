CHARLESTON – The No. 8 seeded Hampshire Trojans (14-11) traveled to Charleston last Thursday and gave No. 1 North Marion (23-1) one heck of a fight before the Huskies prevailed 52-45 in the state quarterfinals.

“It was a great, hard-fought game,” said North Marion head coach Michael Parrish.

Liz Pryor and Della Knight at states

Liz Pryor (left) and Della Knight (right) swarm North Marion’s Kathryn Carson under the basket. 
Della Knight

Della Knight had a double-double against North Marion with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
MJ Cook

Mulledy Jane Cook fends off Aubrey Hamilton.

